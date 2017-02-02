Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 3rd-5th

The Meeting

× Expand The Meeting at Halloran Centre

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Fri., Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.

I am a huge fan of “what if” performances. Hattiloo Theatre has proposed a scenario in which peaceful nonviolent Martin Luther King, Jr. meets with proponent of civil disobedience for change Malcolm X. They want the same thing with two very different ways to get there. The Meeting illuminates the ongoing debate that still rages in American society today.

Mark Nizer in 4D

× Expand Photo courtesy of Buckman Arts Center Mark Nizer in 4D

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School, 60 N. Perkins Ext.

Fri., Feb. 3, 7 p.m.

Excuse me, but this just looks like fun. The last time I saw a comedian juggler in 4D was never. I think it’s about time—don’t you?

Bluff City Fire and Ice Polar Bear Plunge and Chili Cook-off

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Maryland GovPics Fire & Ice Polar Bear Plunge and Chili Cook-off

Mud Island River Park, 125 N. Front

Sat., Feb. 4, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Chili championship has the fire. Mississippi River has the ice. Head on down to Mud Island River Park for a bit of fire and ice benefiting Special Olympics of Greater Memphis.

Works of Heart

× Expand Works of Heart Heart art benefiting Child Advocacy Center.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Sat., Feb. 4, 7-10 p.m.

What kind of a friend would I be if I didn’t alert you to a few unique shopping opportunities for Valentine’s Day? Nothing says “I really dig you” like a work of heart art that benefits the Memphis Child Advocacy Center. Hearts & Flowers at the Shops of Saddle Creek opens Friday and runs through Valentine’s Day. Saturday sports Memphis Arts Collective: A Valentine Extravaganza at Crosstown Arts. If you need a Valentine, try First Friday: Victorian Valentine at Woodruff-Fontaine House for help with Victorian Valentine courtship standards. Find other Valentine warm-up events here.

Boogie on the Bayou 2017 with Seeing Red

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park

Sat., Feb. 4, 6:30-11 p.m.

Party like it's Mardi Gras with Seeing Red, catered dinner, cash bar, silent and live auction, and photo booth fun benefiting Holy Rosary Catholic School. Bead-er not miss it! I think you may have noticed that I left your Sunday free. Super Superbowl watching can be found here and here. You're welcome.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.