Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 25th-27th

Peter Pan

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Playhouse on the Square Peter Pan and the Darlings at Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Fridays, 7 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Dec. 31

Did you know that Peter Pan is based on Scottish author J. M. Barrie’s older brother who died in an ice skating accident at the age of 14? Barrie’s parents forever saw his brother as a child, hence the character of Peter, the boy who never grew up. The character was first written as a minor one in 1902. Today, it’s a wonderful story, especially around the holidays when childlike wonder is an asset. Perhaps it might be a fun thing to do with all those family members visiting you for Thanksgiving. And if that family boasts some little ones, you might consider Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! playing across the street at Circuit Playhouse. Both productions will be available through the holiday season.

WinterArts 2016

× Expand Photo Courtesy of WinterArts WinterArts 2016 in Eastgate Shopping Center Annual traveling show makes gifting an art.

Eastgate Shopping Center, 5058 Park

Starts Nov. 26. Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. and Sundays, 12-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 24

This weekend sports Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Surely you can find something to purchase this weekend. Along with WinterArts, check out other pop-up shops and holiday shopping opportunities that benefit the coffers of our local small businesses, artists, and crafters.

Beale Street Big Wheel Relay Race

× Expand Photo by Flickr User John Morgan Big Wheels on Beale

Beale Street, downtown Memphis

Sat., Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Every house on our street had a low rider in the driveway in the 1970s—a low rider plastic tricycle, that is. These wheeled monsters could be heard rumbling a mile away as the hard plastic wheels pounded the concrete, picking up small pebbles like a whirling tornado and tossing them behind. Lead rider was preferable. I suggest you tune yours up for Saturday. Or just come watch. That’s fun too. All proceeds benefit the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program of Memphis making Big Wheels a big deal on Beale.

Booksigning by Select Local Authors: A Hometown Holiday Book Signing

× Expand The Booksellers at Laurelwood hosts Holiday Book Signing by Local Authors

The Booksellers at Laurelwood, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sat., Nov. 26, 2 p.m.

Are you struggling with gift ideas for that family member who has absolutely everything and is hard to impress? I bet they might like a signed book from a fabulous local author, such as Geoff Calkins, Justin Fox Burks, Amy Lawrence, Barry Wolverton, Oliver Luckett, or Mark Greaney. With a variety of subject matter from faces and names we know and love, penned pages by one of these authors is bound to make the perfect present. Take a picture with the author to make a nifty bookmark. It will make you look like you know people. Now that’s impressive.

Christmas at Graceland

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Tulio Bertorini Christmas at Graceland

Graceland Mansion, Ticket office pavilion on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Through Jan. 8, 2017

As I sit at the table for Thanksgiving, I realize what a blessing it is to be able to interact with family and friends as we send Snapchats to each other from across the table. Simply talking is so last century. But if you miss last century even just a little—or would like to see it—check out Graceland in Christmas attire of lights and holiday warmth. Here is a sneak peak of the Blue Christmas outside with the live GracelandCam. Put on your Blue Suede Shoes and boogie on over to Graceland visit the inside. Don’t forget to send me a Snapchat.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.