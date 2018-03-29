Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 30th-April 1st

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Orpheum Memphis Leslie Odom, Jr. Book Release Short performance and live band following conversation.

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Fri., March 30, 7 p.m.

Who wouldn’t enjoy this evening of conversation with award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr.? He will be in Memphis celebrating the release of his new book Failing Up and discussing the personal stories from his life shared in the book that have inspired, motivated, and empowered him over the years. A short performance with a live band will follow the conversation. Odom burst on the scene in 2015, originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton. This event is presented by Novel. All tickets include a copy of Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning.

Right next door at The Halloran Center, don't forget to catch a performance of The Mountaintop by Katori Hall. This fictional depiction of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s last night on earth set entirely in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the eve of his assassination in 1968 will close this holiday weekend.

Artist reception for "Went Out for Cigarettes”

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Cotton Museum "Went Out for Cigarettes," Cotton Museum Images and titles that explore and rediscover the American South with contradictions and hidden meanings by Ryan Steed.

The Cotton Museum, 65 Union

Fri., March 30, 5-8 p.m.

A new exhibition of photographs from Ryan Steed’s ongoing and evolving body of work will be at The Cotton Museum this Friday. The grandson of a cotton farmer and the son of a literature teacher, Steed has spent the past several years exploring and rediscovering the American South. Encompassing areas of Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi, Steed unearths contradictions and hidden meanings through both his images and titles. His perspective encourages viewers to seek the underlying narrative in the seemingly familiar.

Family Egg Hunt

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden Annual Egg Hunt, Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sat., March 31, 1-4 p.m.

If you missed all the Easter fun last weekend, not to worry. We have more leading to your celebration of Easter. Get out of the kitchen and enjoy the fruits (and meats and vegetables and desserts) of another’s labor for Easter Sunday dinner and brunch with the family. Might I suggest The Peabody Hotel or Delta Kitchen at The Guesthouse at Graceland? Whatever your pleasure or budget, we have your Easter events right here.

Man in Black Tour

× Expand Man In Black Tour All Johnny Cash in Memphis.

Backbeat Tours, corner of Second and Beale (inside Blues City Cafe)

Sat., March 31, 2-4 p.m.

Johnny Cash had an illustrious career. Did you know that his iconic voice and presence graced shows like Sesame Street, Hee Haw, Columbo, Little House on the Prairie, and Saturday Night Live among others? It did. And like other famous voices he has a strong connection to Memphis. This tour explores the early life of Johnny Cash, who launched his legendary career right here in Memphis. Walk the line with Backbeat Tours.

Reflection Site/Plant Red Flowers for King

× Expand Photo by Flickr User CHeitz Reflection and Red Flowers for King

Corner of MLK Blvd and 2nd Street

April 1-30

This is a big week for Memphis as we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who was assassinated 50 years ago. We have visitors from far and wide descending on our city to honor the leader’s ongoing struggle for Civil Rights. There are so many wonderful events, instead of focusing just one, I thought I would highlight this very sweet, thoughtful monthlong campaign to plant red flowers in King’s memory. The reflection sight is on South Main where Friday is also Trolley Night and many commemorative events will be hosted by neighborhood businesses, galleries, and performance venues. Since Sunday, the start of the red flower campaign, starts on Easter—a time for new beginnings—how symbolic that we have the opportunity to start fresh in our view of ourselves, others, and the world. Visit Memphis City Beautiful for your free packets of red flower seeds. Sow peace and love. And maybe get some accolades. There will be a special recognition from Mayor Strickland and the Memphis City Beautiful Commission to those who demonstrate exceptional, vibrant displays of beautiful red flowers. For all the MLK50 special events in the coming weeks, visit the MLK50 website to continue the dream.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.