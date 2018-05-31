Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 1-3

Memphis Flyer's Margarita Festival

× Expand Memphis Flyer's Margarita Festival Rainbow Lake in Overton Park will be the scene for all things Margarita.

Overton Park, Rainbow Lake off Poplar

Sat., June 2, 4-7 p.m.

Forget your Netflix and Chill plans this Saturday, you’re in for a tasty treat—‘Rita mix and Chill. Sample from the city’s best margarita-makers, vote on your favorite, and a winner will be crowned at the end of this best ‘rita fest. Sample from your favorite restaurants, enjoy entertainment, and yes, full-sized drinks will be available for purchase. Held in Overton Park, you’re guaranteed to be squared, rimmed with salt, and served up chill.

Opening reception for "Tennessee Craft-Southwest Fine Craft Showcase”

× Expand Photo courtesy of WKNO Studio "Tennessee Craft-Southwest Fine Craft Showcase" Tree of Life by Pat Chaffee is just one of many fine crafts by Tennessee artists.

WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms

Sun., June 3, 2-4 p.m.

Those crafty artist members of Tennessee Craft-Southwest from Fayette, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties are showcasing their best work and fine craft in a dazzling array of media and styles. This showcase should hold you over until Tennessee Craft Week in October.

Explore Memphis

× Expand Explore Memphis Summer Kick-Off Party, Benjamin Hooks Library

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Sat., June 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., June 1-July 31

Kids are out of school. Come celebrate the start of summer and Explore Memphis. Memphis Public Libraries are your free ticket to a summer full of reading and fun activities this June and July. It’s not just for kids either. There are lots of activities for all ages including free and discounted museum admission for Metal Museum, Stax, Belz Museum, Children’s Museum, Dixon, and many more. Just use your Memphis Library Card for admission and discounts.

Kids from birth to age 12 and teens from age 13-18 can register to be part of the Explore Memphis Summer Reading program. Don’t forget to register and keep a reading log to earn great prizes.

Train Collectors Association Casey Jones Chapter Model Train Show and Sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Train Collectors Association, Casey Jones Chapter Model Train Show and Sale, St. George's Episcopal Church

St. George's Episcopal Church, 2425 South Germantown

Sat., June 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Trains make heroes and myth, evoke in the most stoic of men (and women) feelings of adventure and romance. And trains have deep tracks in Memphis. The Memphis and Charleston Railroad, completed in 1857, was the first railroad in the United States to link the Atlantic Ocean with the Mississippi River.

Casey Jones left Memphis in a passenger train, Engine No. 382, on his doomed “Cannonball” run at 12:50 a.m. on April 30, 1900. A collision with the last four cars of a freight train near Canton, MS sealed his fate in history. Because Jones stayed on board to slow the train, he was believed to have saved the passengers from serious injury and death. Jones was the only fatality of the collision. His watch stopped at the time of impact: 3:52 am on April 30, 1900.

Any kid, big or little would enjoy the history and mystery of trains. This might be a great weekend to find a new hobby or enhance an existing one. This show and sale features model trains, accessories, magazines, catalogs, parts for sale, and a model train layout.

Treedom Memphis: YokYok From France to Memphis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Arts Treedom Memphis: YokYok From France to Memphis Opening day celebration starts at Crosstown and ends at installation site, A.W. Willis between Second and Third Streets.

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Sat., June 2, 1 p.m.

Paris architects Steven Fuhrman, Samson Lacoste, and Luc Pinsard create designs working between architecture and contemporary art fields. They are bringing their workshop, YokYok, to Memphis.

Curiously this France-based team is bringing their work to the western most part of the Medical District in Memphis where French explorers in the 17th century led by René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle would have encountered the Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes—the earliest settlers of what was to become Memphis in 1819.

Celebrate our French heritage during a Meet & Greet at High Cotton Brewing on Thursday, 4 p.m., this opening day celebration on Saturday, and an Artist Talk at Crosstown Concourse on Sunday, 1 p.m.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.