Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 23rd-25th

Whiskey Warmer

Wiskey Warmer, Overton Square Tower Courtyard

The Tower Courtyard at Overton Square, 2092 Trimble Place

Fri., March 23, 6-9 p.m.

"Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough."—Mark Twain

Sample whiskeys, chat with distillers, and enjoy local food and live music. Your ticket includes 15 tastings and access to all areas of the event benefiting Volunteer Memphis. Whiskey not your thing? As if! But just in case, why not sample Brooks Uncorked? Meet winemaker André Mack and enjoy Mouton Noir Wines, tastes from some of the city's hottest restaurants, signature cocktails, silent auction, and live entertainment.

CLUE: The Party

CLUE: The Party, Annesdale Historic Mansion Fresh take on the classic board game and the greatest whodunit costume party in Memphis.

Annesdale Historic Mansion, 1325 Lamar

Fri., March 23, 7-11:30 p.m.

Zany night of mystery and suspense recreating CLUE (the movie). Win up to $2,500 in prizes and enter a costume contest. All guests greeted by Yvette, the maid, with a glass of champagne. Want to get a clue? Read what Julia Baker has to say about this murderous mystery benefiting Friends for Life Corporation.

Opening reception for "Full Power of Magic”

"Full Power of Magic," by Allison Renner Artwork inspired by James and the Giant Peach

Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper

Fri., March 23, 5-7 p.m.

Exhibition of photography by Allison Renner inspired by the story, James and the Giant Peach. Catch the performance after the reception and see James, sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, discover a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach launcheing him on a journey of enormous proportions.

Forging on the River: Dinner + Auction

Forging on the River, Dinner + Auction at Metal Museum

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Sat., March 24, 6-9 p.m.

Evening of festivities along the Mississippi River, complete with dinner by Draper’s Catering, and an art auction featuring some of the best fine metalwork in the country. All auction proceeds benefit Metal Museum programming throughout the year. You’ll also have a chance to meet Shona Johnson and Peter Hill, internationally recognized Master Metalsmiths and this year’s conference guest artists.

Family Fun Day

Elmwood Easter Egg Hunt Enjoy many Easter weekend activities for the kids and Memphis Parent Camp Expo to plan for summer fun.

AutoZone Park, Third and Union

Sat., March 24, 12-2 p.m.

Next week is Easter. Start your Easter fun this weekend with the Redbirds—it's free! Numerous games and activities and an Easter candy drop from a helicopter onto the field at the end of the day. Kids Run the Bases, ballpark tours, and more. Other fun Easter events include Elmwood Easter Egg Hunt, Easter EGGstravaganza at Children's Museum of Memphis, YMCA at Schilling Farms Easter EGGstravaganza, Lindenwood Easter Egg Hunt, Pyramid Bass Pro Easter Event, and Easter Basket Drive & Free Dance Camp at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 480 S. Highland. Then plan your child's summer activities at Memphis Parent's Camp Expo where representatives from area day camps, overnight camps, and extracurricular camps will be on hand. Meet the staff of area camps and plan your spring, summer, and fall kids camps.

BONUS NOTICE

Paula Kovarik: Fiber Art

Paula Kovarik, Signals

Kovarik Quilts, Chaos Ensues

Kovarik Quilts, The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries,4339 Park

Through April 1, 2018

Easter Sunday is the last day to enjoy this one-of-a-kind fiber art exhibit, the artist’s first major museum show as well as the Dixon’s first Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries exhibition dedicated solely to fiber art. Memphis artist Paula Kovarik’s unique approach to quilted art is the result of dedicated studio practice and a desire to have an outlet to help her process the complexities of modern life. Her work, which combines her interest in science, graphic design, painting, and textiles, defies traditional connotations associated with fiber arts through an insistence in abstract and asymmetrical forms, dark-colored fabrics, and often political messages. The exhibition highlights the full range of Kovarik’s skills, apparent in her small studies of organic motifs to tradition-rooted large narrative works to bold, completely abstract works. Alive with a kind of spontaneity and movement not normally associated with quilts, each piece allows Kovarik to express her feelings about chaos and uncertainty of contemporary American life and reveals the result of her quest to make the invisible visible.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.