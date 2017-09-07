Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 8th-10th

Artist reception for "Score: A Twenty Year Retrospective”

× Expand Photo courtesy of WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One "Score: A Twenty Year Retrospective” Artist Garen Shrader "Grew up on Elvis, Evel Knievel, and Playboy,” reflected in his paintings on canvas, album covers, and advertising signs.

WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms

Fri., Sept. 8, 5-9 p.m.

This weekend is an art lovers smorgasbord. In addition to the works of Garen Shrader at Gallery Ten Ninety-One, ANF Architects hosts an opening reception for "Rebirth of Crosstown” and L. Ross Gallery opens "The Story Continues.” Brooks Museum membership event—click here to become a member—artist talk and demonstration by Dolph Smith. There are a bunch more. You can find them here and here. If you enjoy your art on the big screen, check out the 20th anniversary of Outflix.

Bill Burr

× Expand Photo by Koury Angelo Bill Burr at Horseshoe Casino Comedians Bill Burr (Horseshoe Casino) and Wayne Brady (Gold Strike Casino) perform this weekend for your amusement.

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, Casino Center, south of Memphis, near Tunica, MS

Fri., Sept. 8, 8 p.m.

Fans of improv will want to see Bill Burr and Wayne Brady on stage in Tunica this weekend. This is conveniently possible by seeing Burr on Friday, making it a weekend, and catching Brady on Saturday. You're welcome.

Shrek The Musical

× Expand Shrek The Musical Closes Saturday Donkey from Shrek was inspired by Perry, a real live donkey from Palo Alto, California.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m., Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Continues through Sept. 9

You know the story of the lovable ogre. You may not know that New Yorker cartoonist and children’s writer William Steig drew a picture book in 1990 called Shrek! at the age of 83. Steig died at the age of 95 in 2003, two years after Shrek’s release. Anything else you need to know about the performance closing this weekend at Theatre Memphis can be found in our expert’s review. And don't forget, this is your last chance, or one and only chance, to see The Flick, Barefoot in The Park, The Break-Up Show, The Strange Case of Mr. Wolf, Letters and Music: Story of the 1870’s Yellow Fever Epidemic, A Tribute to the Women of Soul, and PlayFest: Ten-Minute Plays.

Russell George Memorial Benefit 2017

× Expand Memorial Benefit at E&H Celebrate life and benefit health at this annual memorial for Russell and Keenan.

Earnestine & Hazel’s, 531 S. Main

Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

I’ve been watching Irma slam into the Caribbean on the Weather Channel the last few days. My parents have a cruise planned out of Miami next week, but were going to drive over early to visit family in the area. Since they are not flying, there won’t be airport officials to tell them it’s not safe. I called them yesterday and they seemed very unconcerned about Irma. These people do not have a healthy respect for mother nature. Sirens blaring are a suggestion to these people that it’s the perfect time for a grill out with box wine from Costco. They once drove through a tornado at night perfectly unaware of the dangers. “We thought it was a little windy and had to pull over at one point.” These people scare me. They will show up for the cruise wearing matching paisley velour jogging suits and velcro tennies with yarn balls on their luggage, then call to complain that the cruise was cancelled due to a little wind. But I also know they are lucky. Even if swept away, they’ll get a free cruise from the Coast Guard to safety and wonder why there wasn't a midnight chocolate buffet. Russell George, beloved proprietor of Ernestine & Hazel’s, succumbed to his own personal storm four years ago. Longtime beloved E&H barkeep Keenan Harding succumbed to cancer’s storm earlier this year. Honor the memory of these great men at this annual memorial benefiting Church Health Center featuring the E&H house band along with E&H favorites Karen, Clarence, and Nat at the upstairs bar.

Zoo Rendezvous: A Night at the R.I.T.Z.

× Expand Photo by Derek Rhodes Zoo Rendezvous: A Night at the R.I.T.Z. Strut your stuff at Zoo Rendezvous.

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

If you are not at a Southern Heritage Classic event this weekend, dress to the nines and enjoy ritzing it up at Zoo Rendezvous featuring fare from more than 80 Mid-South restaurants and bars, as well as entertainment on four stages for those over 21. Other 21+ events this weekend include Gonerfest 14 Session IPA Can Release Party and Art on Tap. For some family friendly events consider Wings of Jubilee Hotwing Festival & Cook-Off benefiting Jubilee Schools, Fearless First honoring first responders, Children's Theatre Festival, or 41st Annual Central Gardens Home & Garden Tour. Dog friendly events this weekend include Doggie Dip benefiting Collierville Animal Shelter and National Pet Memorial Day Open House featuring police K9 demos.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.