Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 22nd-24th

Repair Days 2017

Photo courtesy of National Ornamental Metal Museum Metal Museum Repair Days Visit the National Ornamental Metal Museum and get those metal items mended.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Thur.-Sun., Sept. 21-24

Metalsmiths from across the country are on the mend again at the National Ornamental Museum this weekend. This yearly benefit for the Museum includes repairs on metal objects brought in by the community and Family Day on Saturday featuring free admission to the museum, blacksmithing demos, classes, iron pour, and more. A dinner and auction later in the day follows the gallery talk and reception with Master Metalsmith David Secrest, well known for his incorporation of textures and patterns in forged iron, fabricated steel, bronze sculptures, and furniture.

BreakFest

Photo by Frank Chin Breakfest 2017 Brake for Breakfest and enjoy Old Dominick Bloody Mary Contest and Bedrock Waffle Bar.

Southern College of Optometry, 1245 Madison

Sat., Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

"When you have bacon and eggs for breakfast, the chicken makes a contribution, the pig makes a commitment. " —Fred Shero

UBFM is Urban Bicycle Food Ministry. The folks over at UBFM believe that “small concrete acts of kindness are the fundamentals that bring light and love to a community.” It reminds me of an old German saying, “Whoever doesn’t respect the penny, doesn’t deserve the dollar.” Respect small acts of kindness for the loving community you deserve. Fortunately for you, that’s going to be easy this weekend. BreakFest 2017 will benefit UBFM and all you have to do is enjoy food sampling, live music, games, food trucks with brunch menus, and live cooking competitions. Start off your Saturday with a contribution to a worthy cause.

Farm Fest

Farm Fest Farm fun in the yard—Lofin Yard.

Loflin Yard, 7 W. Carolina

Sun., Sept. 24, 5-8 p.m.

Friday is the first day of fall. That means festivals, festivals, and more festivals. From the Farm Fest benefiting Memphis Farmers Market at Loflin Yard to Harvest Fest at the Zoo in Memphis proper. Further east, Collierville Brewfest and GCHS Horse Fair & Food Truck Festival will get you in the spirit of the season. Halloween is right around the corner. Take that corner now at the Agricenter’s Corn Maze (the haunted corn maze starts next week) and keep an eye out for more fun fall events ahead.

Memphis Japan Festival

Memphis Japan Festival Japanese culture, activities, food, and more at Memphis Botanic Garden.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sun., Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

While entertaining nominations for Memphis Parent Family Choice Awards—voting ends next week so be sure to get your noms in now by clicking here—consider the family friendly events at Memphis Botanic Garden. This week enjoy a festival celebrating the sights, sounds, and tastes of Japanese culture including a roving Candyman. Sounds like a sweet deal for all you ninjas out there.

Unreal Film Festival

Unreal Film Festival New York filmmaker Bruce Wemple opens festival with Altered Hours: The Tomorrow Paradox.

Malco Studio on the Square, 2105 Court

Fri.-Sun., Sept. 22-24

My mom loves horror movies. Good thing too, since she is responsible for four terrors of her own, not to mention nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Back before TiVo and the internet made it possible to watch anything you wanted any time you wanted, you had to clear your schedule for a T. V. show. My mom urged my dad to purchase a generator so that she could see a horror film that was scheduled to air during one of our yearly camping trips. I stayed up to watch with her. Right in the middle of the movie, at the height of impending doom for the unsuspecting victims, the generator sputtered and choked and went completely silent. So did the T.V. and the lights. When watching a monster stalking prey, the last place you want to be is in the middle of the woods with nothing separating you from safety but the flimsy aluminum of a recreational trailer. We shook my dad awake and made him go out in the dark to refill the generator with gas. I don’t know what we were thinking. Was he really expendable in a situation like this? I guess he was because we sent him out there. But he came back and so did the monster on the screen. A bit safer is this sci-fi, horror, and fantasy film fest featuring over 40 independent local, domestic, and international films at Malco Studio on the Square.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.