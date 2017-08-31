Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 1st-3rd

Exposure on 901 Day

901 Day in Autozone Park Chalk up another year enjoying all things Memphis at Autozone Park during 901 Day.

AutoZone Park, Third and Union

Fri., Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m.

My dad has this terrible dad joke. I suppose they are all pretty bad, but this one gets the most eye rolls from the family. It goes like this, “Did you know that Adam and Eve had a last name? Yeah, their last name was [insert your surname here] and every time someone sinned, they were given a new name.” That of course means that he is perfect—unlike all those other imperfect folks with a different last name. Corny, huh? But it is similar to the origin of 901. Did you know that under the North American Numbering Plan created in 1947, 901 covered all of Tennessee? All those other cities in Tennessee must have done something really bad to have had their number changed. So take this day to celebrate the one, the only, the authentic and original 901. Look for events all over town. Start at Autozone Park.

MLK50 Concert Series and Community Event

MLK50 Soul Concert Series and Community Event Tonya Dyson opens concert series for community events to be held through the month of September celebrating MLK50.

National Civil Rights Museum Plaza, 450 Mulberry

Starts Sept. 1. Fridays, 6-8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 30

It was a short trip from gospel music to soul music for Tonya Dyson. Born in the birthplace of Isaac Hayes—Covington, Tennessee—Dyson grew up singing in the church. After graduating high school, winning talent contests for her singing, and representing Tipton County in a Miss Black Tennessee pageant she moved to Memphis. While singing in Memphis clubs she earned a BBA at LeMoyne-Owen College. Performing in a neo-soul duo earned her a spot on an album released in the U.K. and garnered attention from U.S. performers. Having shared the stage with biggies like Stevie Wonder and Justin Timberlake, Dyson will now open for the month long music and community celebration at the National Civil Rights Museum commemorating MLK50. If you can’t make it out this Friday, stop by for a performance by a different artist every week through the end of September.

30 Days of Opera

30 Days of Opera Enjoy opera at your favorite events during the month of September.

Various locations, see website for more information

Starts Sept. 1. Sept. 1-30

National Civil Rights Museum might have soul, but 30 Days of Opera also begins in the month of September. Look for performances at different venues and events around the 901. Check their schedule here to see if they are performing at your next visit to a museum, park, festival, celebration, or outing. Operatic singers will be everywhere to show you that “opera doesn’t suck,” as Opera Memphis’ General Director Ned Canty reminded us in his infamous TEDex Memphis talk last year. But that was last year and this is this year. And opera still doesn’t suck.

Delta Fair & Music Festival

Delta Fair & Music Festival Enjoy fair fun and live entertainment—Delta style.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Starts Sept. 1. Sept. 1-10

National Civil Rights Museum might have soul as opera permeates every nook and cranny of Memphis, but we have your rock and country music fix at Delta Fair and Music Festival. Along with national and regional music, Delta Fest will host Outlaw Nation’s Southern Revival Concert Series showcasing “Southern Rock and Real Country.” All that music is amid the rides, games, and special events like lawnmower races, Delta Dash 5k, Whiskey, Wine, and Moonshine tasting event, and “I Am Beautiful” Pageant. You don’t have to be a redneck to enjoy this festival, but it helps if you plan to participate in the Redneck Yacht Races. You’re more likely to find me at the livestock show or the petting zoo. I like cows and goats and such. But you do you. And speaking of zoos, there will be an aerial adaptation of The Zoo Story at Rhodes College McCoy Theatre this weekend only. The story unfolds on a park bench in New York City's Central Park as two men of different backgrounds attempt to form an understanding of each other.

Memphis Music and Heritage Festival

Memphis Music and Heritage Festival Join Center for Southern Folklore Labor Day Weekend and celebrate Memphis music and heritage.

123 S. Main at Peabody Trolley Stop

Sat.-Sun., Sept. 2-3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

National Civil Rights Museum might have soul as opera permeates every nook and cranny of Memphis while rock and country music jam at Delta Fair and Music Festival. For blues and everything else, where else, but the annual Memphis Music and Heritage Festival in Downtown Memphis. Showcasing blues, rock and roll, jazz, and Latin sounds, this festival celebrates Memphis roots in a special way including over 100 performers, dancers, craftspeople and cooks. As a special bonus, Center for Southern Folklore’s Executive Producer Judy Peiser will be honored on Sunday with a Beale Street Music Note Dedication along the sidewalk by Silky O’Sullivan’s. A well deserved honor indeed.

