Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 15th-17th

Lost In Yonkers at Germantown Community Theatre Comic drama by Neil Simon takes place in Yonkers, NY in 1942.

Germantown Community Theatre, 3037 Forest Hill-Irene

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 17

Closing weekend for this heartfelt coming of age story set in 1942 about a family coping with the challenges of staying together during World War II and the struggles to balance love with tough times. Opening weekend for Fetch Clay, Make Man at Hattiloo Theatre, 12 Angry Jurors at Theatre Memphis, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Harrell Performing Arts Theatre. There is also an interesting Quark Theatre pop-up gallery and performance venue ,7 N. Main in Downtown Memphis, performing Years To the Day. Get out there and show some love for Memphis Theatre.

Hispanic Film Festival

Hispanic Film Festival Festival opens with film, 7 Cajas (7 Boxes)

University of Memphis, University Center

Through Oct. 9, 7-9 p.m.

Opening weekend for Hispanic Film Festival. Visit the University of Memphis and enjoy a bit of culture from south of the border.

Booksigning by Kathleen Wickham

Booksigning by Kathleen Wickham Novel hosts Dr. Kathleen Wickham and Otis Sanford

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Fri., Sept. 15, 6 p.m.

Novel bookstore opened in the space Booksellers at Laurelwood occupied for years. This is a great time to visit. Dr. Kathleen Wickham, professor of journalism at Ole Miss, will be signing her book that traces the footsteps of 12 American journalists and examines the unsolved murder of French reporter Paul Guihard, released on the 55th anniversary of the university’s integration. Otis Sanford will be there in conversation.

Cooper Young Festival

Midtown tradition, Cooper Young Festival

Cooper-Young District

Sat., Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

It's a perfect weather weekend for the 30th anniversary of the Cooper-Young festival featuring music, vendors, and all things Midtown.

David Rogers’ Big Bugs

Big Bugs at Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sept. 16-Dec. 31

Eight different species of bugs are represented in this traveling art exhibit. Ten giant wooden bug sculptures tower over 18 feet tall throughout the 96 acres of the Botanic Garden. It opens with a family-friendly picnic. Expect ants at this picnic, though they won't be very bothersome. Just big.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.