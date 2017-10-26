Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 27th-29th

Day of the Dead Fiesta

Day of the Dead Fiesta, Latino Memphis Celebrate life and culture at this annual event.

The Columns at One Commerce Square, 120 Monroe

Fri., Oct. 27, 7-11:30 p.m.

Celebrate life, culture, and tradition. Dress in black and white and dance the night away to Latin rhythms. Featuring performances, sugar skull-inspired face painting, authentic food, and more benefiting Latino Memphis.

Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale Buy books. Benefit Memphis Public Libraries.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Thu., Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

I was text messaging with an acquaintance the other day. This person was bemoaning a problem that I could help solve. After hearing the initial challenge this person faced, I wrote back that I had heard this lament before. There had been no lag in the conversation, but at this point it took five minutes for the person to respond with, “I had to look up the word lament. I thought you meant I was giving an excuse and thought that was bold. Lol.” This is one of the great benefits of reading books, magazines (is your Memphis magazine subscription current?), and interesting blogs—mayhap this one for instance. You learn words. Real words. @TEOTD (at the end of the day), text code is fun. Books teach you real words. I have a great idea. Go get some great books at reasonable prices at Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale. There is a special preview party on Thursday for Friends members only. Memberships will be available for purchase at door. And why would you want a membership? Members enjoy refreshments, extra fun, discounts, and first pick. And Friends members know words. Lol.

RiverArtsFest

RiverArtsFest, South Main Historic District Enjoy art, music, food, hands on activities, and more.

South Main Historic Arts District, Downtown

Fri., Oct. 27, 6-10 p.m., Sat., Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

It’s the last weekend before Halloween and I know you have plans to celebrate. RiverArtsFest can help. Not only will the streets be lined with fabulous art, the shops along South Main Historic Arts District will be open and hosting hair-raising happenings. One such happening at South Main Book Juggler, 548 S. Main, is a book signing by John R. Stevenson V. The book Images of Modern America: Libertyland will literally have hair raising images from the Zippin’ Pippin’ roller coaster. There might be other ghosts from Memphis’ past lurking about. Wander over and check it out.

Susan G. Komen® Memphis-MidSouth Race for the Cure

AutoZone Park, Third and Union

Sat., Oct. 28, 7 a.m.

Frank Murtaugh and a dedicated team of Memphis magazine folk will be at the corner of B.B. King Boulevard (Third Street) and Union Avenue racing for a cure. Murtaugh, whose mother and sister were diagnosed with breast cancer, goes all-in every year hoping the cure destination gets here as soon as possible. But why am I talking? You can read all about Murtaugh and Memphis magazine's commitment to Susan G. Komen® Memphis-MidSouth Race for the Cure here.

Artist reception for "Le Monster, Part Boo”

Le Monster for Le Bonheur Join Memphis College of Art for monster art collaboration with the children from Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Sat., Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Did you ever have a monster under your bed as a child? I had one. I don't know what the rest of the monster looked like, but it had one ugly scary hairy claw that would grab my foot if I got out of bed during the night. I tested the theory a few times while my heart nearly beat out of my chest. If you had (have) a monster under your bed, this exhibition by the MCA community of reimagined monster drawings by Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s child patients is for you. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes or monster-themed attire and enjoy crafts, candy, and drinks.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.