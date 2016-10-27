Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 28th-30th

Graceland Resort Grand Opening Celebration

× Expand Graceland Resort Grand Opening features special Musical Guests Former members of the TCB Band and other celebrity guests open the Guest House at Graceland in style.

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Thur.-Sun., Oct.. 27-30

Graceland is getting ready to host fans for Elvis Birthday Week 2016 in January as members of the Presley family will join a roster of Elvis' close friends, music artists, performers, and celebrities for the Grand Opening weekend at The Guest House at Graceland. Special guests will include co-stars from Elvis movies, session players, and back-up singers from many of Elvis' biggest hits, and others who will mingle with new guests and music fans from around the world. They will be taking of business in the new digs.

Day of the Dead Fiesta

× Expand Photo courtesy of Latino Memphis Day of the Dead Celebration at the Cadre Building

Cadre Building, 149 Monroe

Fri., Oct. 28, 7-11:30 p.m.

Honor your loved ones who have passed on this weekend. In addition to the incredible activities hosted by Latino Memphis, also be sure to attend Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration hosted by El Mercadito de Memphis on Sunday. The celebration will include beautifully decorated ofrendas, folkloric dance, musical performances, local artists with original artwork inspired by the Day of the Dead theme, Catrinas, and more.

Adapt-A-Door 8 Auction and Party

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Heritage Adapt A Door 8 at Howard Hall

Memphis Heritage, 2282 Madison

Sat., Oct. 29, 7-10 p.m.

My 16-year-old cousin had a piece in last year’s Adopt-A-Door. I was the lucky winner of his beautiful hall tree bench. While at the auction, he was approached by another guest who was obviously enthralled with my sweet cousin. Being such a talented artist, I’m sure, makes him a great catch. And being that he doesn’t look and act young as he is, when he told the other guest that he lived with his mother, the interested party said, “That’s okay. A lot of people still live with their parents.” That’s when my cousin realized the guest was more interested in him than his work. He replied, “Yes. It’s very nice of her since I’m just 16.” The door closed on that relationship. But don’t let that stop you from perusing this year’s door art limited by nothing but the artists' imaginations. Open the door to a world of possibilities and help Memphis Heritage with their work saving Memphis history.

2016 Race for the Cure

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Komen Austin Race for the Cure 2016 Autozone Park and Beale Street team up for the cure.

AutoZone Park, Third and Union

Sat., Oct. 29, 7:30 a.m.

Memphis magazine's managing editor, Frank Murtaugh, will be racing with his Contemporary Media entourage for the cure. They will be rocking the pink as the celebration spills over to Beale Street for more festivities benefiting Susan G. Komen Foundation.

DoggieBOOLooza

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Mark Peters Cooper-Young presents DoggieBOOlooza

Cooper-Young Farmers Market, Corner of Cooper and Walker

Sat., Oct. 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

To start your weekend celebrating Halloween, I suggest the South Main Trolley Tour festivities including a reception for "Le Monster," an exhibition by faculty and staff at Memphis College of Art of reimagined monsters originally created by Le Bonheur child patients. This exhibition will also feature a costume contest for your very own little human monsters as well as other Halloween activities. Then invite your canine friends along with the whole family on Saturday to Cooper-Young Farmers Market for more bewitching fun. All dogs in costume will be featured on the Market's facebook page. It will be a howling good time. For a list of all hallo-weenie events, click here.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.