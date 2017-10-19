Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 20th-22nd

Napa Valley Wine Harvest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flemming's Prime Steakhouse. Napa Valley Wine Harvest A timely pairing event due to recent wildfires in Wine Country that may create a shortage of California wines.

The good news is that 90 percent of the Napa Valley grapes were harvested before wildfires devastated the California wine country earlier this month—more than 182,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties. The bad news is that 40 lives were tragically lost, 5,700 houses and businesses were destroyed or damaged, and an economic loss for the region as a whole during what should have been a busy tourist season. While nothing can bring back lives lost, this might be a good time to support the region by enjoying the fruits of Napa Valley paired with a Napa Valley inspired menu at a special dinner. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to the United Way of the Wine Country and directly help with relief efforts. Some other mouth watering events this weekend include Southland Park’s annual Mid-South Great Steak Cook-Off and the 29th annual World Kosher BBQ Competition at Anshei Sphard-Beth El Emeth Congregation.

“There can be no joy without food and drink”—Talmud, Mo'ed Katan

Monster Market

× Expand Monster Market Local artist Lauren Rae "Holtermonster" Holtermann opens Halloween themed pop-up shop at 88 N. Main during the month of October.

You might as well call this week’s blog “friends of Contemporary Media.” You may remember Lauren Rae Holtermann working in the art department for our fine family of publications and even taking one for the team by designing More Lost Memphis written by Vance Lauderdale. Working with Vance Lauderdale is no picnic, let me assure you. Not only does he work in the dungeon, he pays his staff in Greenbax trading stamps which were given with purchases from Piggly Wiggly in the 1950s. They could be cashed in for discounts on groceries and merchandise. Neither the stamps nor the store exist today. But just try telling Lauderdale that. This may be the reason for Holtermann’s monster piggly wiggly sticker that you may purchase at the market or online here. And remember, there are a lot of hallowed events this weekend. You might need something from Monster Market to complete festivities. For a list of all Halloween events, put your claw here.

1948: Creation & Catastrophe

× Expand 1948: Creation & Catastrophe screening at Rhodes College Documentary film from Palestinian and Israeli personal recollections.

I collect obscure places for my bucket list. One of those places was the Golden Gate, also known as the eastern gate of the Temple Mount, one of only two that offered access into the city of Jerusalem from that side. It was blocked in medieval times. Closed by the Muslims in 810, reopened in 1102 by the Crusaders, and finally walled up by Saladin after regaining Jerusalem in 1187. Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent rebuilt it together with the city walls, only to be walled again in 1541. It has stayed that way to this day. I was able to visit Jerusalem in the 21st century and find the Golden Gate. During this visit I was able to see results of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in an unusual way—without context. I didn’t understand everything I experienced at the time. Mistrust on both sides put me in a position to have rocks thrown at me by Palestinians and being shot at by Israelis. Both incidents were completely normal occurrences to my local guides. This caused me to look more closely at the events halfway around the world. This documentary film and Q&A with the director and Dr. Ahlam Muhtaseb hopefully will shed some light on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during Palestinian Solidarity Week. There will be refreshments, snacks, and a photo exhibit. For more events during this week of solidarity, take a peek here.

Memphis Bigfoot Festival

× Expand Inaugural Memphis Bigfoot Festival at Memphis Made Brewing Dress in costume for prizes and tell your personal Bigfoot stories as Toby Sells introduces his new podcast, The Southern Dark.

Remember me telling you about five seconds ago that you might as well consider this blog post “friends of Contemporary Media?” Well, here we go again. In this instance the organizer of the Memphis Bigfoot Festival is a current employee at our fine family of publications. The indubitable Toby Sells, Associate Editor of the Memphis Flyer, has put his best Bigfoot forward to offer you this fine evening of Bigfoot local panelists, Bigfoot film footage, "Bigfoot town hall" to hear your stories, costume contest (with prizes), and an opportunity to be a part of the first episode of his new podcast, "The Southern Dark.” Since his friends at Memphis Made Brewing Company have agreed to let him host this inaugural event in their digs, I’m guessing there might be some brew afoot. Sounds like a perfectly fine time to get your Bigfoot in the door. Sells is not the only friend we have throwing a festival. Stax Museum is hosting 2017 Soulsville USA Festival this Saturday. Check out all the friendly festivals here.

Artist reception for "Better Homes and Gardens”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Natalie Hoffmann Collage by Natalie Hoffmann for "Better Homes and Gardens" Art show featuring work by Alex Paulus, Nick Peña, and Natalie Hoffmann.

I hope you are the adventurous sort for this exhibition of new work by Natalie Hoffmann, Alex Paulus, and Nick Peña. These three artists are all but mainstream. I was able to corner the collage artist and female punk rock singer of NOTS, Natalie Hoffmann, for a quote about the show. After a short pause she said, “There’s this one really large piece. It’s really large.” Fair enough. Something tells me these are not your usual collage, painting, and mixed media works. For the less adventurous who still enjoy creative art, give a visit to the Opening reception for “Anima/Persona” at Circuitous Succession Gallery, Opening reception for "Treasures Along the Path” at Jay Etkin Gallery, or Opening reception and gallery talk for "The Tributaries: Zachery Lechtenberg” at the Metal Museum.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.