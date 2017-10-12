Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 13th-15th

Memphis Flyer Tequila Festival

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Wicker Paradise Tequila Festival in Overton Square Tequila tasting event with a Day of the Dead theme benefiting Volunteer Memphis.

Overton Square

Fri., Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m.

Just to wet your whistle for the inaugural tequila tasting tussle on Friday the 13th, I have found some interesting facts about the spirited spirit. Apparently tequila is only derived from the blue agave plant. If your tequila comes from any other variety of agave, it is in fact not tequila at all, but rather mescal. Furthermore, if your tequila has a worm in it, that is traditionally a sign that your drink is the lower standard mescal manifestation and not tequila at all. Well, that’s not quite true either. The worm is not really a worm at all. It is simply a moth larvae that resides on the agave plant. And just so you know, tequila is a drink originating from Mexico where the blue agave grows. In Mexico, tequila is never served with a little salt and lime. Only the rest of the world consumes it that way. But you do you and drink it however you would like because the proceeds benefit Volunteer Memphis. And remember the Day of the Dead theme. Dress accordingly all you Jose Cuervos out there. For a bit of the hair of the dog, visit Memphis Food & Wine Festival at Memphis Botanic Garden on Saturday. You’ll be celebrating with more than 34 chefs and nearly 40 wineries with Memphis music under the stars benefiting Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Opening reception for "RiverArtsFest Invitational”

× Expand "RiverArtsFest Invitational," ANF Architects Featuring work by 2017 festival poster artist, Beth Edwards, and other participating RiverArtsFest artists.

ANF Architects, 1500 Union

Fri., Oct. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

I know you are looking forward to the RiverArtsFest in a couple of weeks. Get a sneak peek at work by Beth Edwards (2017 poster artist), Eli Gold, Judy Vandergrift, Karen Bottle Capps, Maggie Russell, and Terry Lynn at this invitational opening reception. While we are talking art, local artist and musical icon Jimmy Crosthwait will be showing off his marionettes and Zen chimes, a series of pen-and-ink “maze” drawings, and sculptural pieces at an artist reception for “Forgotten Fables and Footlong Fractals” alongside Tom Murray’s exhibition, “Noumenon and Beyond.” Murray produced 18 paintings inspired by the writings of Native American author Vine DeLoria Jr., other Native writers, and the teachings of the Buddha. Both Crosthwait and Murray will entertain you at Ross Gallery, Christian Brothers University. On Saturday, celebrate a new exhibit at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, "Coming to America: Lachaise, Laurent, Nadelman, and Zorach, 1914-1945.” Curt DiCamillo will be giving a lecture, “The Story of William Waldorf Astor,” and signing his book, Villa Astor: Paradise Restored on the Amalfi Coast, in conjunction with the exhibit. On Sunday, Dixon Gallery and Gardens will also be welcoming a new exhibition, "Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper” with an opening lecture and conversation about the featured artist’s artistic journey and recreating historic fashions from paper. I think it’s worth noting that it may not be a coincidence that the Nina and the Pinta will be docked at Beale Street Landing through October 23rd. These authentic reproductions (though not fashioned from paper, thankfully) of Christopher Columbus’s coming-to-America ships will be available for tours and correspond nicely with the newest exhibitions at our fine museums.

11th Annual Costume Twilight Tour

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery Costume Twilight Tour The residents of Elmwood unearth cemetery secrets.

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Sat., Oct. 14, 3:30-5 p.m.

Now for a grave matter. It is rather close to All Saints Day. In Memphis, we have our own saints buried in Elmwood who have been waiting for the opportunity to share with you the secrets that have been dug up about them. This twilight costumed tour is dead on. Costumed characters portraying Elmwood residents will introduce you to the history of Memphis' oldest active cemetery. Dare I say it?—it will be a scream.

Family Farm Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of ARK Farms Family Farm Day at ARK Farms Enjoy horse rides, donkey petting, s'mores and hot dogs, paddle boats, rope swings, baby chicks, and more to raise awareness for ARK Farms work in restoring lives affected by adversity.

ARK Farms, 5231 Covington Pike

Sat., Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m.

Those nice folks at ARK Farms asked if I could make you aware of this wonderful family event. When I saw pictures of all those beautiful creatures—canine, equine, and humankind—having such a good time, I couldn’t see a reason not to make you aware of the activities that empower people who have been limited by adverse life situations through work with rescued animals, land, and materials in order to become more confident, secure, and an asset to the community. While you are learning about ARK Farm, enjoy horse rides, donkey petting, s'mores and hot dogs, paddle boats, rope swings, baby chicks, and more fun stuff. St. Jude Ride is also this weekend in Tom Lee Park with live music, food, games, and more. Join a relay team, camp out, or cheer the riders. It all benefits St. Jude.

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library: Film Screening and Reception

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Library Foundation Ex Libris: The New York Public Library Film screening and opportunity to attend reception benefiting Memphis Public Libraries.

Malco Ridgeway Four, 5853 Ridgeway Center Parkway

Sun., Oct. 15, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a reception with wine and small bites at a private home before venturing to Malco Ridgeway Four Cinema. Or join the audience at the Cinema for this documentary that takes a look within the walls of the New York Public Library.

