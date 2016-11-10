Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 11th-13th

Wine Down: Wines to be Thankful For

× Expand WDnet Studio - Digital Media Creation Thankfulness at the Dixon Two types of grape wine and wooden barrel on a wooden vintage table

Fri., Nov. 11, 6-8 p.m.

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Thanksgiving is upon us. The Dixon is here to show you the wines to be grateful for this season. You can enjoy bites of Thanksgiving-themed foods and wines perfectly paired with your feast.

Howl at the Moon

× Expand Howl at the Moon with Streetdog Foundation

The Warehouse, 36 G.E. Patterson

Sat., Nov. 12, 6 p.m.

Show how grateful you are for the tireless efforts of those working around the clock toward the care and dedication of animals in need. As Streetdog Foundation's largest fundraiser of the year, you can do that while having fun and getting a little howling in before you need the hair of the dog.

Crafts & Drafts

× Expand Crafts and Drafts at Crosstown

Crosstown Arts, 430 N. Cleveland

Sat., Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

I plan to get all my holiday shopping done at this event featuring local artists and brew. I find I do crafting much better when drafting. I guess I'll just have to test that theory again this year. Come join me!

Opening reception for "Memphis Minimalism”

× Expand Maximum art at Memphis Minimalism See photography by Stephanie Wexler, Joey Miller, Jon W Sparks, Houston Cofield, and other local artists.

Edge Arts, 600 Monroe

Sat., Nov. 12, 5-8 p.m.

High Cotton Brewery is next door. Grab a beer. Minimal enough for you?

W. C. Handy Heritage Awards

× Expand Celebrate the legacy of Memphis music at W. C. Handy Heritage Awards

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Sun., Nov. 13, 5:30 p.m.

This is the 20th Annual W. C. Handy Heritage Awards honoring “Authentic Beale Street Musicians” and celebrating W. C. Handy’s Birthday,—he would have been 143 years old this year. Though he was an educated musician, he did work on the "shovel brigade" at McNabb furnace and described the music made by the workers as they beat shovels, altering the tone while thrusting and withdrawing the metal part against the iron buggies to pass the time. Handy said, “It sounded better to us than the music of a martial drum corps, and our rhythms were far more complicated." A true artist drawing from life experience and knowledge, we are grateful for his legacy. Among the honorees for this year are Lifetime Achievement Awards recipients Hi Records recording artists, Ann Peebles and Donald Bryant. This year the black-tie celebration will be at the new Guest House at Graceland.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.