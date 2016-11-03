Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 4th-6th

19th Indie Memphis Film Festival

× Expand Slackjaw, showing at Indie Memphis Film Festival

Various locations, visit website for more information

Through Nov. 7

There are some really eccentric characters in Memphis. Prince Mongo comes to mind. But have you ever heard of Cameraperson, The Chicken People, Slackjaw, or even The Love Witch? No? Well then, let Indie Memphis Film Festival introduce you. From Downtown Memphis to Collierville, you will find parties, talks, and film to delight, entertain, and enlighten. Do a double take of scheduled events and focus on your favorites. I hear it will be quite a scene.

Holiday Bazaar hosted by A Step Ahead Foundation

× Expand Get A Step Ahead with your holiday shopping

Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union

Sat., Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mother always took my three brothers and me Christmas shopping at Goldsmith’s downtown where we visited Santa after being completely enthralled in the snowy caves of the Enchanted Forrest. If you are too young to remember this animated wonderland, it was a sight to behold. One Christmas season, while shopping for my father, I saw a necktie. This necktie spoke to me. It was a hodgepodge of neon color and pattern. It was the most beautiful tie I’d ever seen. I imagined it around my father’s neck and how much he would like it. My mother tried to talk me into something else. But there was nothing so beautiful to me. She begrudgingly bought the tie. I wrapped it lovingly and could hardly wait for it to be unwrapped. I imagined the joy it would bring to my father. Come Christmas Eve, Father did indeed unwrap the present. I watched as his face lit up and he made a grand fuss about it. So, I was puzzled when he left for work one day wearing my tie but came home wearing another. I went out to his car and saw it tossed in the passenger’s seat. It was then and only then that I realized how horribly tacky that tie was. It was quite honestly an affront to men’s fashion. And I realized that he wore that tie out every single day to make me smile and changed it before entering the workplace. He had just forgotten to change back that one day when he came home. The season is upon us. It’s time to start shopping. Peruse better gifts while helping A Step Ahead Foundation celebrate their 5th Anniversary. You can also shop 20 dealers with antiques, art, collectibles, rugs, garden pieces, silver, books, estate jewelry, and demonstrations benefiting Church Health, Emmanuel Center, and MIFA at St. George’s Church three-day shopping spree, The Arcade at St. George’s Antique & Home Show. Round out your shopping this weekend at Palladio's Christmas Open House, and Broad Avenue Fall Artwalk.

India Fest 2016

× Expand India Fest 2016

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Sat., Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Start your weekend off with Sip Around the World, a wine tasting at Shelby Farms. It will prepare you to get curried away while experiencing India through Bollywood dancing shows, henna painting, Indian cuisine, and shopping. Then you can dreidel on over to the Jewish Literary and Cultural Arts Festival featuring multiple authors and events. The series also includes informative free events such as the artist talk on Sunday with Bryan Schwartz. He will be speaking about his latest project, "Jews of Color: a Renaissance” to educate about Jewish diversity, profiling some of the world’s most isolated and dynamic Jewish communities.

Red Grooms Community Day

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Marlborough Gallery and the artist Red Grooms Community Day

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Sat., Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bring the family and come celebrate this native of Tennessee. Charles Rogers Grooms started his working career during the Great Depression in the food industry—as a dishwasher. It was during this time, he was given the name Red. He attended the Art Institute of Chicago, Peabody College in Nashville, and then headed for higher learning in New York and Massachusetts. His artwork in a multitude of medium depicts the humor, absurdity, and energy of urban life and the human condition. There will be art-making activities, performances, and food trucks.

November 6th, 1934 Street Walking Tour

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Ethan Kan Meet at Elvis Presley Plaza for a November 6th Street Tour

Elvis Presley Plaza between Main & Second Street, Downtown Memphis

Sun., Nov. 6, 6:06 p.m.

Another perfect weather weekend. Why not spend it with Jimmy Ogle on this free walking tour? A curious Downtown Memphis Street will be the focus, but just try and stump the walking Memphis encyclopedia known as Jimmy Ogle. Go ahead, ask him anything about Memphis. Just don’t be late. The man is prompt and if you don’t arrive at 6:06 p.m., you’ll have to catch up to the group. And trust me, you don’t want to miss a single bit of the Memphis story—Ogle style.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.