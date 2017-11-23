Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 24th-26th

Peabody Tree Lighting Ceremony

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Peabody Peabody Tree Lighting Ceremony Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at one of Peabody Hotel's fine restaurants and celebrate the season during the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Peabody Hotel, 149 Union

Fri., Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Meet in the grand lobby for the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus and lighting of Peabody Christmas Tree immediately after 5 p.m. Duck March. But there is turkey to be had before the lights are lit. Visit the mezzanine level for Thanksgiving brunch, Capriccio Grill or Chez Philippe for Thanksgiving dinner. The Peabody is not the only place getting lit. For the first time ever, Memphis Botanic Garden will be the location for the City of Memphis Christmas Tree. Bring friends and family to Holiday Wonders at the Garden Opening Event where special guests will flip the switch illuminating both the City of Memphis Christmas Tree and Trees Alight. Of course Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo will offer ice skating, ferris wheel rides, and lights on select nights. I know many have made Starry Nights at Shelby Farms a holiday tradition. Enjoy all these lighting events —or as many as will fit on your plate—and put a twinkle in your holidays.

Take the Soul Train to Christmas

× Expand Take the Soul Train to Christmas Hattiloo Theatre puts some soul in your Christmas.

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Starts Nov. 24. Sundays, 3 p.m., Saturdays, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 17

Enjoy the holidays and learn a bit of history during opening weekend with Granddad, his granddaughter, and two of her friends. Reworked from last year, the passengers travel back through time on the magical Soul Train, starting their journey during slavery and on through the hip-hop era of the 1980’s. Dancing and singing move the travelers through the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights era.

WinterArts

× Expand Photo courtesy of WinterArts WinterArts, Park Place Centre One-stop shopping for friends and family created by the finest local artists.

Park Place Center, 1215 Ridgeway

Starts Nov. 25. Sundays, 12-5 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Mondays-Wednesdays, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Dec. 24

Those in the know, know that while WinterArts officially starts the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the WinterArts Gala Opening Reception is on Black Friday, 5 p.m. I love the unique hand-crafted work by regional artists so much that this market has become my personal holiday tradition. Enjoy wine, cheese, and a string quartet at this Black Friday shopping event. For those who love local, Holiday Artist Market, 1501 Union, opens on Black Friday as well. Opening night features a silent auction to benefit Mewtopia Cat Rescue from 6-9 p.m. with music by Paul Taylor.

Underwater Turkey Shoot

× Expand Underwater Turkey Shoot, The Dive Shop

The Dive Shop, 999 South Yates

Sat., Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

It’s Small Business Saturday. Why not support a small business and have some fun? Put off eating leftovers for another day or two, fried turkey and fixings will be available for $5. And while we are giving thanks, share your bounty with others. Bring your non-perishable food donations for The Food Bank worth $10 or more and get an entry into the Underwater Turkey Shoot and 10 percent off any single regularly priced item in the store. Just know this, the turkey shoot is underwater in the comfort of an indoor heated pool. For $5, get 3 attempts to throw an underwater toypedo at a turkey target, or play Tic-Tac-Throw by dropping weights from the surface on to a submerged tic-tac-toe board. There will also be a turkey raffle. Speaking of Small Business Saturday, the Burkes of Burke’s Books will be celebrating with authors John Stevenson and Robert W. Dye who will be signing some books—the perfect gift for anyone who loves Memphis—Libertyland and Memphis: Birthplace of Rock and Roll.

Booksigning by Hal and Julie Lansky

× Expand Book Signing by Hal and Julie Lansky Come on in, young man for book signing at Novel.

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext

Sun., Nov. 26, 2 p.m.

Now that you have taken care of the adults on your gift list who love Memphis, here’s one for the kids. The main theme of this new children's book by Hal and Julie Lansky is to never let go of your dreams and always believe in yourself. A play on one of Elvis’s movies, Follow that Dream, it tells the story of a young man who worked hard, had confidence in himself, and dreamed he could be anything that he wanted to be. Illustrated to have a retro 1950s feel, children as well as adults will like the message that Hal and Julie have put on the story of Lansky Bros., the Clothier to the King.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.