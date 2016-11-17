Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 18th-20th

Holiday Bazaar Art Sale

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Fri.-Sat., Nov. 18-19

This seasonal bazaar is full of gift ideas featuring a carefully curated collection of fine art, accessories, and gifts created by MCA’s most talented faculty, students, alumni, and friends benefiting the MCA scholarship fund. Also on the agenda for one-of-a-kind gifts this weekend is Memphis Potters’ Guild Annual Holiday Show & Sale held at Memphis Botanic Garden all weekend. At both events, you can meet the artists, hear their stories, ask questions, and maybe even make a special order for that special someone. If you would like to tell Santa what you want personally, he will be landing on the Pink Palace lawn this Saturday at 9 a.m. for opening day of Enchanted Forrest. Stick around for some Holiday Science. The jolly soul will also arrive at Carriage Crossing for those of you in East Memphis. He's flexible. For a list of all holiday events, click here.

Playhouse on the Square’s 47th Birthday Celebration

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Fri., Nov. 18, 6-10 p.m.

In the true spirit of a birthday celebration, Playhouse On the Square has set up it’s very own gift registry at amazon.com. That’s right, even POTS has a wish list and you can help. This open house will feature memorabilia from past productions, entertainment, food and drink, and kids room—and of course a virtual gift table. If you have received the gift of art from POTS over the last 47 years, it’s time to return the favor. To get your gift of art, check out all the theatre productions this weekend in our Calendar of Events.

A Night with Kallen for the Stars of St. Jude

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Jared Tarbell

Scottish Rite, 825 Union

Sat., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.

The first time I attempted attending an opera, it was—in the true spirit of most operas—a tragedy. I was putting on eyeliner when a wooden shaving came loose from the pencil and became lodged in my eye. I spent that night in the emergency room at a local hospital. Less than a year after my first attempt, I saw La Bohème. It was worth the wait. I was mesmerized by the production. The entire production was sung in Italian, so that even the English subtitles cast on a screen above the stage delighted me to no end. I was a fan. We have our very own opera star in Memphis. Kallen Esperian will be giving a performance this Saturday along with Gary Beard on piano. The event includes operatic arias, musical theater pieces, and songs from The Great American Songbook. The Gary Beard Chorale will also be joining Esperian on several of the pieces. And in the words of Esperian, “all of the proceeds are going to a very worthy cause.” Join the Stars of St. Jude for shining performances. Speaking of local stars, a rising star will be giving an afternoon performance at her Reversed Words CD release party held at David Lusk Gallery on Sunday. Join Epps for a haunting musical performance.

Harvest Party

× Expand Photo by John Gehrig Calvin Turley and Guests Harvesting good times for the Cotton Museum.

The Warehouse, 36 G.E. Patterson

Sat., Nov. 19, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Celebrate the bounty and history of cotton at the 10th annual Harvest Party benefiting the Memphis Cotton Museum. This night of merriment includes drinks, music by the Ernestine and Hazel’s House Band, food by Fascinating Catering, and a silent auction with prizes donated from Memphis businesses and the Mid-South community. Celebrate with the Cotton Museum gang.

The Shakespeare Brunch: The Winter's Tale

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Vanity Productions

Memphis Hunt & Polo Club, 650 S. Shady Grove

Sun., Nov. 20, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

While I think we have all enjoyed this special springlike weather, fall better land in Memphis soon because winter is coming this weekend to The Winter’s Tale Shakespeare Brunch featuring a buffet, brunch, drinks, and abbreviated Shakespeare readings.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.