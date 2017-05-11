Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 12th-14th

Artist reception for "From Frogs to Dogs and Everything In Between”

× Expand Photo courtesy of WKNO and Jack Kenner WKNO hosts Jack Kenner "From Frogs to Dogs and Everything In Between" highlights Kenner's photography career.

WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms

Fri., May 12, 5-8 p.m.

Local artist Jack Kenner has photographed a fair amount of wild and domesticated animals. WKNO Gallery is putting it out there for you to peruse. Lately Kenner has been spending time in Africa hunting and shooting wildlife—with a camera. Bring Mom to begin your Mother’s Day Weekend. Just tell her you are buying her an elephant and watch the relief when she realizes it’s a Kenner African safari elephant photograph.

Latino Memphis Festival

× Expand Photo by Flickr User IQRemix Latino Memphis Festival celebrating Colombia Enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of Latin culture at Latino Memphis Festival.

Overton Park, off Poplar

Sat., May 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Get a true taste of Colombia without ever leaving the 901. Enjoy authentic Colombian cuisine, arts and crafts, fun kid-friendly activities, interactive soccer demonstrations, salsa dancing, world-class performances, and an outdoor marketplace featuring amazing local vendors and opportunities to connect with organizations in the Bluff City.

Opera Memphis 60th Anniversary Party

× Expand Opera Memphis celebrates 60 years

Clark Opera Memphis Center, 6745 Wolf River Parkway

Sat., May 13, 7 p.m.

You can pretty much blame opera on elite humanists. It seems that in 1597 the earliest composition, Dafne by Jacopo Peri, was written under the inspiration of an elite circle of literate Florentine humanists in an attempt to revive classical Greek drama. The noun opera is derived from a Latin word meaning “work.” And by work the meaning is clear—the work it takes to compose poetry, dance, and music combined in a theatrical setting. The first recorded English usage in this sense dates to 1648. But let’s fast forward to modern day Memphis. I found on Opera Memphis’ Facebook Page a picture of their first program sheet from October 1956 titled, “Introduction To Opera.” Help celebrate 420 years of operatic arts, 60 of those years in Memphis.

Super Soul Brunch: Mom Edition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caritas Village Super Soul Brunch with Mom Share your soul—and brunch—with Mom on Saturday.

The Caritas Village, 2509 Harvard

Sat., May 13, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enjoy soulful food and sounds with some of the nicest folks in town over at Caritas Village. In fact, this Super Soul Brunch is the Mom Edition. So bring Mom along to show her that you love her with all your heart and soul. For a complete list of Mother's Day events, just click here.

Memphis Air Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Herb Gillen Agency Memphis Air Show in Millington Celebrate Navy Week with the Blue Angels at Memphis Air Show.

Millington Municipal Airport, 8182 Hornet Ave

Sat.-Sun., May 13-14, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Take the trek to Millington and see aviation based products including trucks, fighter planes, airborne parachutes, to that of cars associated with this field. It’s Navy Week and Mother’s Day weekend. Celebrating all the Moms in the military might be your one-way ticket to fun.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.