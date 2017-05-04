Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 5th-7th

Beale Street Music Festival

× Expand BSMF/MGMT This weekend is under musical ManaGMenT at signature Memphis in May Festival opening weekend event.

Tom Lee Park, off Riverside Dr.

Fri.-Sun., May 5-7

I’ll see you this weekend where names like Wash Board Shorty & Rev Robert Rev, Freeworld, Amy Lavere, Super Chikan, Jill Scott, Ben Harper, MGMT, Ziggy Marley, and Snoop Dogg (just to name a few) may never be on the same program anywhere but at Beale Street Music Festival. To hear tropical music sounds from the honored country of Columbia, you will have to wait until May 11th when Herencia de Timbiqui will perform at The Orpheum Theatre. Free smiles to anyone passing the Memphis Flyer tent and saying “Hola!”

Million Dollar Quartet

× Expand Photo by Flickr User David Limon Million Dollar Quartet A musical weekend begins on December 4, 1956 at Sun Studios.

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Starts May 5. Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through May 28

Rock-n-roll was created at Sun Studio in December of 1956 with a chance encounter by four musicians. See the story and hear the sounds of the Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, and Carl Perkins. Wear your saddle oxfords because this Million Dollar Quartet will knock the bobby socks right off your feet.

Colombia Magia Salvage

× Expand Wild Magic in Colombia The magical biodiversity of Columbia is showcased in this documentary film by Mike Slee.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sun., May 7, 2 p.m.

Having the second most bio-diversity of flora and and fauna in the world, the country of Colombia starts the conversation for conservation and unification through the incredible sounds and images in this documentary. Companion events to this screening can be found in “Orchids Tell a Story,” an exhibition of images taken during conservation work by scientist José Celeste Mutis, and the Memphis Orchid Society Annual Show and Sale.

Booksigning by Joy Bateman

× Expand The Art of Dining in Memphis 3 Dine with Memphis magazine's Joy Bateman in her third book showcasing the Memphis culinary scene.

Brother Juniper’s, 3519 Walker

Sat., May 6, 8-10 a.m.

I was in a local tavern and ran into some tourists. They had a small box of Cheer wash powder sitting on the table. Curiosity got the best of me. When I inquired, they laughed and explained that a friend who was to accompany them on their trip had fallen ill and was unable to travel. The box of cheer represented this friend. In this way, the homebound friend could be in the travel photos through the Cheer-ful representation. I could dig it. Later I started thinking about the dish washing liquid, Joy. I wondered why so many household cleaners had such upbeat names and imagined marketing teams trying to find a way to make these duties seem more pleasant. Speaking of Joy, this is a shameless plug for Memphis magazine’s own Joy Bateman, who will have your copy of The Art of Dining in Memphis 3 waiting for you this weekend. Makes a great Mother’s Gift. Definitely better than that box of Glad wrap that Mom would not be so glad to get.

Mint Cream Vintage Expo

× Expand Photo by Blake Billings Mint Cream Vintage Expo All your yesteryear needs will be served with Mint Cream.

Tads Imaginarium, 343 Madison

Sun., May 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

You’ll need something to wear for Million Dollar Quartet. You’ll find it here. You’re Welcome.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.