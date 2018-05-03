Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 4th-6th

Memphis in May: Beale Street Music Festival

Tom Lee Park, off Riverside Dr.

Fri.-Sun., May 4-6

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Beale Street Music Festival time. If you live in Memphis it’s easy to take this festival for granted or shun it due to some minor disagreeable weather conditions at times. For many—okay, maybe just me—it’s an excuse to put on some fancy goulashes and get a bit dirty. There was one year the sun was out all three days of the festival and I felt cheated. But weather aside, there are some really nifty performances. Blind Mississippi Morris will be belting the blues. Franz Ferdinand will be rockin’ Scottish indie style. David Byrne will be punkin’ out. Calexico will get your Cinco de Mayo juices flowing with their “cultural mash-up of the American Southwest” sounds. Whatever your style, the festival probably has it this weekend. Or better yet, discover a style you didn’t even know you liked. Best yet, you will have the opportunity to welcome Valerie June back home on Sunday and enjoy her stage performance best described as “telling stories and singing in a ragged mezzo soprano with her signature trancelike cadence.”

Cafe du Memphis

Tiger Lane, 335 South Hollywood

Sat., May 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Du you or don’t you want to enjoy shrimp and grits, beignets, and cafe au laits while helping the fine folks at Dorothy Day House? I say you du.

Get Down & Derby

Woodland Hills Ballroom, 10000 Woodland Hills

Sat., May 5, 4-9 p.m.

Calling all fillies and stallions. Dust off your hats, gloves, pastel bow ties, and seersucker suits. It’s Derby week. If you can’t make it to Churchill Downs and your delicate nature (along with a decent helping of common sense) forbids you to indulge in Vance Lauderdale’s Annual Kentucky Nip Pong Championships—like beer pong, but with Kentucky Nip—we’ve got you covered. You can Get Down & Derby benefiting Down Syndrome Association of Memphis featuring southern cuisine, cocktails, fun attractions, live band, live view of Derby run, silent auction, and hat parade. Or you can don your big hat, savor fine bourbon, boogie to bluegrass, and watch a live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby at Jockeys & Juleps benefiting Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy. It’s a sure bet. Either Derby event you choose is a winner.

Southern Writers on Writing

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sat., May 5, 1 p.m.

If you are reading this blog then you obviously have a love for words and a very high standard for journalism. That is why I am encouraging you to join Susan Cushman, Corey Mesler, Niles Reddick, Sally Thomason, and Claude Wilkinson for a panel on writing in conjunction with Cushman’s new book. Available mid-May, Southern Writers on Writing explores issues like race, politics, and family and the apex of those issues colliding with contributions by twenty-six writers from across the South.

Opening reception for "'IN LAK’ECH ALA K’IN,' Tú Eres Mi Otro Yo, You Are My Other Self”

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sun., May 6, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis artist, educator, and activist Richard Lou has transformed the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries into a work of art that centers on the idea that we as a human species respond best when we work together, create bridges, and seek common purpose. The exhibition title is a Mayan concept about community that gives voice to humanity's interdependence. The conceptual centerpiece is to explore this idea of mutuality rather than separateness. There are times that we take for granted all of the small tasks that make the larger whole. Isolated in our own specialization, from time to time, we need to be reminded of one of our larger goals: to make community.

