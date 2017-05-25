Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 26th-28th

Friends of the Library Spring 2017 Book Sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Friend of the Library 2017 Spring Book Sale: Friends of the Library Shop for bargain books to benefit Memphis Library.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Fri.-Sat., May 26-27, 10 a.m.4:30 p.m.

Do it buy the book this weekend. No, that’s not a typo. Buy a book this weekend at Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale to start your summer reading and raise funds for the Memphis Library. Most books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, children’s books, and more will be sold for $2 or less. I’d book it over there early to get the best selections if I were you.

Opening reception for "This Land: An American Portrait”

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Lusk Gallery "This Land" Jack Spencer talks about his photographs at David Lusk Gallery.

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Fri., May 26, 6-8 p.m.

I was in college when a friend suggested that I should do a road trip by myself. By doing so I would gain a different kind of knowledge (about myself and our country) than I would get at a university. I took this advice to heart. My first solo road trip was prompted by a younger brother’s graduation from Marine boot camp at Parris Island, SC. The knowledge I gained from that road trip was that my family can pretty much botch up anything. You see, since I decided to drive, I would pick the folks up at the airport when they arrived in South Carolina from Memphis. What happened was something wholly different. Somehow the folks ended up flying to Paris Mountain in Georgia by mistake (No one is blaming you, Mom. I’m sure folks get those two places mixed up all the time). The most wonderful soul-searching and relaxing trip came to a screeching halt when I went to the camp’s guest information desk a few hours early to get directions to the airport. This was a long time ago before everyone had a cell phone so that when I realized I would be traveling 5 hours and 340 miles to pick them up from the “nearest” airport, I left a message with the airline. The airline message read that I was going to be late. It didn’t say why. After disembarking the plane and receiving the message my folks just thought I had ditched them for the beach or maybe even a hunky Marine. But the magnitude of the situation settled in as they hailed a cab, simultaneously cursing my name, only to be told the cab fare would be in the four digit ballpark. Photographer Jack Spencer was prompted to take a road trip too. 911’s disastrous events prompted him “to gain some clarity on what it meant to be living in this nation at this moment in time,” according to his website. He did this in photographs during a road trip that lasted 13 years. His photographs and book, This Land; An American Portrait, is a fitting reminder for Memorial Day weekend that this land we call home is beautiful. Home of the free. Home of the brave. Get lost in it. Remember those who died for it.

Memphis Children's Theatre Festival

× Expand Photo by Flickr user mike connor Voices of the South Children's Theatre Festival Rhodes College is the place to be for a family theatrical experience.

McCoy Theatre, Rhodes College, 2000 N. Parkway

Fri., May 26, 6 p.m. and Sat., May 27, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rhodes College is the perfect backdrop for Voices of the South’s Memphis Children's Theatre Festival. Delight your child and your child at heart with performances and activities including weightless ariel, ballet, theatre, dance parties, hula-hooping, and more.

901Fest and Great American River Run

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Jdmoar 901Fest Memphis in May finale lights up Tom Lee Park.

Tom Lee Park, off Riverside Dr.

Sat., May 27, 3 p.m.

Celebrate the city’s most festive month with all things we love in the 901 including local entertainment on multiple stages, local area artists, local food and beverages, airshow, Great American River Run, and a 901-themed fireworks finale. Still feel nostalgic for Memphis Symphony Orchestra? Not to worry. Head on out to Memphis Botanic Garden for a Summer Symphony and picnic under the stars. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will perform for you there in a festival atmosphere ending in fireworks.

Summer Vacation Ride: Teacher-Style

× Expand Photo courtesy of Revolutions Bicycle CoOp Revolutions Summer Bike Ride: Teacher Style School's out (soon). Educators celebrate with a slow ride to local pubs.

Revolutions Community Bicycle Shop, 1000 S. Cooper (inside First Congregational Church)

Sun., May 28, 6-9 p.m.

“I don’t want to go to school next week. No. No. No.” Not a soul on this earth is more enthusiastic about teaching than my dear sweet sister-in-law. So that when I heard these words last week I thought surely it must have come from one of the kids—not the teacher. It seems that everyone is chomping at the bit for summer break, including the teachers. Revolutions wants y’all to know that whether you are a teacher, know a teacher, or ever learned a lesson from a teacher, this ride is for you. Start at Revolutions Bicycle CoOp and take a bike ride to some local breweries to get your summer rolling.

