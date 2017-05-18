Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 19th-21st

MIM World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Lindsey Turner MIM World Championship BBQ

Tom Lee Park, off Riverside Dr.

Wed.-Sat., May 17-20

There is no draw like Memphis barbecue. This weekend we have a whole riverfront dedicated to the aromatic craft. If you read Bruce VanWyngarden’s blog in Memphis Flyer last March prognosticating Memphis as the fattest city in America, perhaps the option of 35th Annual Memphis in May Triathlon might be more tempting. Or perhaps the lure of fire without the fat best suits at Metal Museum’s Foundry Invitational & River Exhibition (F.I.R.E.) featuring a festival-like Family Fun Day on Saturday. Got some change burning a hole in your pocket? Perhaps May Memphis Flea Market at Tiger Lane is a good option this weekend. Porcine predilections might also be enjoyed in a more intimate setting at Kirby Wines & Liquors’ Wine, Beer, and BBQ Tasting. Just know that whatever gets you fired up, it is happening this weekend. To swine own self be true.

Grand Artisans' Dinner and Auction

× Expand Grand Artisans' Dinner and Auction

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Fri., May 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Refined foodies will gather for Memphis Brooks Wine + Food Series event in the rotunda on Friday night. Wines from featured winemakers and a four-course dinner from award-winning chefs will be enjoyed along with complimentary valet parking, cocktails, and preview of the live Grand Auction lots. Saturday’s auction will benefit our fine museum.

Ruby Bridges Reading Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of National Civil Rights Museum Ruby Bridges Reads

National Civil Rights Museum, 450 Mulberry

Sat., May 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ruby Bridges Foundation wants to promote reading and literacy in children. I can get behind that. To help each child discover the power of stories, this festival will offer the opportunity for children, kindergarten through high school, to receive free books. The event’s festival setting includes entertainment such as storytelling, face painting, balloon animals, performances, and food truck treats.

Shakespeare Brunch: The Merchant of Venice

× Expand Brunch with Merchant of Venice

Memphis Hunt & Polo Club, 650 S. Shady Grove

Sun., May 21, 12:30 p.m.

This play-themed brunch and staged reading of one of Shakespeare's most daring works benefiting Tennessee Shakespeare Company should round out your weekend.

Dog Day at the Garden

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Joan Valencia Dog Days

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sun., May 21, 2-5 p.m.

Enjoy a fun time with your bestie—your dog! Along with this four-legged-friendly event for dogs and owners are some other opportunities to help canine companions this weekend. Consider Basset Belly Rubs Dog Wash or Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue Italian Dinner. Both events benefit the corresponding rescue groups.

