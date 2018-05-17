Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 18th-20th

Memphis in May: World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

× Expand Photo by Flickr user James Brooks MIM: World Championship Barbecue Contest See the awards ceremony for the best BBQ, stroll down Barbecue Alley, and enjoy featured entertainment.

Tom Lee Park, off Riverside Dr.

Wed.-Sat., April 16-19

My parents just celebrated 55 years of wedded bliss last month. Their first date was at Leonard’s Barbecue on Bellevue. We often frequented the Summer Avenue location when I was a kid for special occasions. My favorite part—besides really good barbecue, of course—was that the beans were served in a tiny brown ceramic pot. It thrilled me to no end. When my mother graduated from nursing school we celebrated at The Public Eye in Overton Square. My favorite part—besides really good barbecue, of course—was the free popcorn while waiting for a place at the table. When my youngest brother came home from Marine Boot Camp we celebrated at The Rendezvous. My favorite part—besides really good barbecue, of course—was the servers. Those guys mesmerized me carrying mounds of morsels, always laughing and smiling. It was obvious they loved working there.

Growing up in Memphis, barbecue was a big part of life and always played a part in life’s big accomplishments. Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest brings that joy in the spirit of celebration to the world. Take a ‘cue from me, MIM BBQ is the place to be. Unless of course, you're at the 36th Annual Memphis in May Olympic Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, and Sports Expo working off a few helpings of that world famous Memphis BBQ.

Opening reception for "Connecting Memphis”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ross Gallery "Connecting Memphis," Ross Gallery Exhibition of selections from photography-and-storytelling project by Cindy McMillion.

Ross Gallery, Christian Brothers University, 650 E. Parkway S.

Fri., May 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“I can say with absolute certainty that my life has been changed and enriched by the stories people have so generously shared. We are not alone in our struggles—we all have hard things to deal with. We all love, we all grieve, we all hope, we’re all afraid sometimes. And we all need the thoughtfulness, kindness, and compassion so very evident in your comments and responses to the stories.” —Cindy McMillion

From August 2014 to February 2017, Cindy McMillion conducted a community storytelling project. Over two-and-a-half years, McMillion photographed and interviewed 1,187 people from all parts of the city and posted their images and stories online.

When watching and reading the local news, Memphis can seem divisive. This exhibit shines a light on the common thread for all Memphians. It reminds us that “We all love, we all grieve, we all hope, we’re all afraid sometimes,” says McMillion.

Maybe we're not so far apart after all.

The Grand Artisans' Dinner + Grand Auction

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Stefano Lubiana Memphis Brooks Wine + Food Series Host chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman are featuring chefs from New Orleans, Jackson, MS, and Nashville along with wines from premier vineyards. Artisans’ Dinner includes admission to Grand Auction.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Fri., May 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Sat., May 19, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman are bringing together chefs and vintners for your enjoyment. Sample food and wine from Ryan Prewitt of Peche, New Orleans, Breanne Kostyk of Josephine Estelle, New Orleans, Jesse Houston of Fine & Dandy, Jackson, MS, and Tony Galzin of Nicky’s Coal Fired, Nashville, TN along with wines from Domaine Della, Devil Proof, and Peay Vineyards. Throw in some art and you have The Grand Artisans' Dinner + Grand Auction benefiting Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

Should you enjoy a party and the arts, perhaps help Tennessee Shakespeare Company christen their new digs at 7950 Trinity. Brave New World Campaign Kick-Off Party on Saturday celebrates the festive new home for TSC with music, food, drinks, and a brave new world of Shakespeare. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and open bars. Dress is casual. Free with registration.

Ruby Bridges Reading Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of National Civil Rights Museum Ruby Bridges Reading Festival, National Civil Rights Museum A chance for children to receive free books, enjoy storytelling, and entertainment.

National Civil Rights Museum Plaza, 450 Mulberry

Sat., May 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ruby Bridges was the oldest of five children. In 1960, when she was six years old, her parents responded to a request from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and volunteered her to participate in the integration of the New Orleans school system. Her experience prompted her to form the Ruby Bridges Foundation in 1999 to promote the values of tolerance, respect, and appreciation of all differences.

"Racism is a grown-up disease and we must stop using our children to spread it.”—Ruby Bridges

Education plays a key role in achieving these values. This reading festival is a chance for children to receive free books, hear storytelling, and enjoy entertainment. To further put books in the hands of children, educators with valid school ID can get free books for their classroom.

"Cooper Young Goes Native" Garden Walk

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cooper-Young Garden Club Cooper-Young Garden Walk Tour 75 diverse, urban, quirky gardens in a walkable, bikeable, vibrant neighborhood.

Cooper-Young District, corner of Cooper and Young

Sat.-Sun., May 19-20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

You might have attended the CY Garden Walk in past years. This year’s focus is on native plants. Tour 75+ urban gardens with a focus on native plants. Included in the garden walk are chic designs, chickens, bees, edibles, and more. Garden routes will be mapped for the wanderers interests. There will be speakers, educational booths, discounts at participating restaurants, and other fun stuff to enjoy on your journey in this walkable, bikeable, vibrant neighborhood.

All three days this weekend you can also add to your garden during Memphis Orchid Society Annual Show and Sale at Memphis Botanic Garden. Sales on Friday, exhibits and sales on Saturday and Sunday along with potting station and kids activity table.

If you fancy a weekend road trip, those nice folks at Strawberry Plains Audubon Center in Holly Springs, MS extended an invitation to their Spring Native Plant Sale.

Can ya' dig it?

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.