Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 11th-13th

August: Osage County

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis August: Osage County, Theatre Memphis Closing weekend for a performance about a Weston family reunion rife with family secrets.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Through May 13

You might have noticed, I have not said one word about the wonderful performances by our local thespians for the last few weeks. I've been saving you something fun to do with Mom this weekend. There are a few performances opening and a few closing this weekend. Perhaps our expert's review can help you choose the right one.

Memphis in May: Crystals & Castles Gala

× Expand Memphis in May: Crystals & Castles Gala Celebrate The Czech Republic with cocktails and dinner.

The Peabody Hotel, 149 Union

Fri., May 11, 6:30 p.m.

It's Memphis in May International Week. Take Mom to some cultural events, maybe even this gala.

Mother's Day Out at Concourse

× Expand Mother's Day Out, Crosstown Concourse Get a Saturday start celebrating Mom. Featuring artist market and craft fair with shopping, live jazz, and family activities.

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Sat., May 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

My mom used to be cool. She modeled once for a bath towel promotion at Lowenstein’s in the early 1960s. One towel wrapped around her head and one around her body with only legs and a winning smile for miles. Four kids later, all that coolness came to a screeching halt.

A friend blurted out the other day, “My mom hates me!”

I wanted to tell him that at worst she probably just harbored a grudge, but I kept my mouth shut. He then tearfully told me the story. Wanting to do something nice for his mom with Mother’s Day approaching, he decided to clean out her attic. Many years of loading and no years of unloading the space had created congestion. But everything he tried to toss, Mom nixed. They were her memories. Finally he found an old trunk of musty, moth infested old ladies foundation garments.

“Surely I can throw these old things away, Mother.”

To which she lamented, “Under no circumstances. That is my marriage trousseau. I didn’t even get to wear all of them. I had you instead. I couldn’t fit into a single thing after that.”

With all the things mothers give up for their children, let’s take this weekend to say thanks to Mom—and I wouldn’t blame you if you do hold a grudge.

Crosstown is having their Mother’s Day Out on Saturday with shopping and fun for the whole family. For more fun things to do with Mom this weekend, check here.

The Mid-South Hosta Society 20th Annual Sale

× Expand Mid-South Hosta Society Sale

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sat., May 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Help Mom plant a garden this weekend. I know where you can get some beautiful plants for that.

Dragon Boat Races

× Expand Dragon Boat Races benefiting St. Jude

Mud Island River Park, 125 North Front

Sat., May 12, 8 a.m.

This fun event not only helps the kids at St. Jude, it's a spectacle to behold. Just like dear old Mom.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. I hope you have a great weekend.