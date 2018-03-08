Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 9th-11th

Opening reception for "The Chaos and the Cosmos: Inside Memphis Music's Lost Decade, 1977-1986”

× Expand Photo couresy of Stax "Chaos and Cosmos" by Patricia Rainer Stax Museum exhibits photos from Music's Lost Decade and hosts Memphis Rent Party book signing by Robert Gordon.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 E. McLemore

Fri., March 9, 6:30-9 p.m.

This is an exciting first-ever solo exhibit for Patricia Rainer who was taking photographs, shooting video, and working on recording sessions as a production assistant and engineer in the thick of the Memphis music scene. But let’s back up. These candid and posed images of icons such as Al Green, Willie Mitchell, Memphis Horns legend Wayne Jackson, Sam Phillips, Jim Dickinson, Furry Lewis, and numerous others are possible through Rainer’s love affair with music that began at an early age in Memphis. As a young teen in the 60s, she became president of the Memphis Chapter of the Beatles Fan Club and was granted the task of giving the Fab Four a key to the city when they performed at the Mid-South Coliseum in 1966. Following her passion for photography and videography, she compiled a collection of images that bear witness to a critical time when the legacy of Memphis music was uncertain. Beale Street was boarded up, Stax Records had been forced into involuntary bankruptcy, The Peabody Hotel was closed, and city leaders were considering tearing down the Orpheum Theater and Overton Park Shell. Rainer’s photographs capture not only the behind the scenes magic of those times, but also played a role in the process of championing the rediscovery of what Memphis almost lost. This opening reception includes a book signing by author Robert Gordon for his new book Memphis Rent Party. Jesse Davis gives us the lowdown on the book and the upcoming release celebration at Ernestine and Hazel’s on Saturday.

Memphis Comedy Festival

× Expand Memphis Comedy Festival Trendy tees and heehees—all weekend.

Various locations, see website for more information

March 8-11

If you live long enough you’ll more than likely have an opportunity to see someone perform their craft—music, theatre, opera, or comedy for instance—before they hit the big time. This happened to me when I went to a comedy show in the late 80s. A comedian brought the house down with his joke about two uncles who came up with the name for one of Toyota’s most popular car at the time. His uncles were sitting on the porch when a car whizzed by on the road. One uncle said, “Them’s a Toyotie.” the other uncle responded, “No ‘em ain’t.” To which the first uncle said, “MR2.” That comedian was Jeff Foxworthy who was paying his dues in a small Memphis comedy club before he hit the big time. Comedy has come a long way. The Memphis Comedy Festival already has a big time performer booked, headliner Lizz Winstead, a co-creator and head writer for The Daily Show. Check out all the shows, you might just catch a star on the rise at one of the festival locations including TheatreWorks, the Hi-Tone, Midtown Crossing, and the P&H Cafe.

The Drowsy Chaperone

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis The Drowsy Chaperone, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Starts March 9. Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through March 31

Continue the laughs at Theatre Memphis during opening weekend for this American musical parody. Onstage, a man puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording “comes to life” and a masterful madcap evening lovingly pokes fun at the musical theatre genre. For more laughs, there’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor at Playhouse on the Square where you can take a trip inside the writer’s room to witness the wacky antics and crazy arguments based on Neil Simon’s experiences as a junior writer for Your Show of Shows.

Southern Women's Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southern Women's Show Southern Women's Show, Agricenter

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Fri., March 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat., March 10, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., March 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Some highlights of this year’s show include Vern Yip, nationally known designer, author, and TV host at the Fashion & Entertainment Stage on Saturday as well as hot reality star Garrett Miller from MTV’s Siesta Key. Nailed by Naja scented nail polish from the award-winning celebrity nail artist Naja Rickette—aka The Naja—will be available. For $35 become a VIP and enjoy the ultimate VIP shopping experience including a three-day pass, $5 in show bucks, SWS reusable shopping bag filled with coupons and samples, voucher for one complimentary glass of wine, and more. Stop by the wine bar and support Madonna Learning Center by purchasing a glass of Barefoot wine. Celebrate Girls Night Out with Gould's Salon and Spa complimentary updos and blowouts in exhibit 618 on Friday from 5-8 p.m. for a catwalk look in minutes. On Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Gould’s Salon and Spa celebrates Mother Daughter Day with a complimentary braid bar. Test your Core Four at Cigna's Health Improvement Tour mobile clinic. Health coaches will be onsite to help people understand their Core Four numbers and explain how to take follow-up steps. Sunday is Teachers Day featuring a special gift from the Lottery for the first 250 guests. The first 100 teachers and school employees to show their school ID at the ticket window will get a $1 Lottery instant game ticket. Local and regional chefs will be on the Cooking Stage each day of show with cooking classes and demos. Fun for everyone. Go check out the show.

Chalkfest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brooks Museum Chalkfest, Brooks Museum

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Sat., March 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Help transform the Brooks plaza into a colorful canvas at this spring festival fun day of live performances, food trucks, hands-on art-making, games, gallery exploration, and more. Enjoy a performance by New Ballet Ensemble and School with Steven Fox, spoken word artist. Hear music by DJ Siphne Aaye. Make a Pinwheel for Peace for MLK50. Keep fueled up for the activities with goodies from food trucks including Memphis MoJo Cafe, Parkers Concessions, and Dipsticle Artisan Gelato Cafe.

