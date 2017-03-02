Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 3rd-5th

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

× Expand Carole King is Beautiful Orpheum Theatre is the setting for the true tale of a voice that defined an era.

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Through March 5

Kick off Women’s Month than with the true story one of the most beautiful female vocalists in popular music history, Carole King. I was fortunate enough to experience this amazing woman in concert at her intimate Living Room Tour when she graced the stage of Orpheum Theatre Memphis in 2005. It was, for lack of a better word, beautiful.

Hutchison Beeline Bazaar

× Expand Beeline Bazaar Buzz around and shop benefiting Hutchison School.

Hutchison School, 1740 Ridgeway

Sat., March 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Support a school tasked with the intellectual well-being of some of our beautiful local young women by shopping for jewelry, art, food, stationery, pottery, fashion, and more in the Goodlett Gym at Hutchison School. Want to broaden your support of women? Find your way to 2017 Think Pink Memphis at University of Memphis Holiday Inn featuring luncheon, auction, and breast cancer survivor fashion show. Keynote speaker Becky Olson, author and breast cancer survivor, will speak about her own inspiring story.

Open House & Tour of Memphis Area Mosques

× Expand Mosque Tour in Memphis

Various locations, See website for more information

Sat., March 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

In the 90s, I was asked to help with a university student project by editing a video interview of an Imam (religious leader) at a local mosque. I was not able to film the interview as it was conducted in an all male area. The point of the interview was to communicate a better understanding of Islamic beliefs amid the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. Ten years later I was able to visit Jerusalem and really see the birthplace of Islam and it’s shared history with Judaism and Christianity. My curiosity and the experiences led to a better understanding of a very mysterious religion to most Westerners. Are you curious? Come get your questions answered and meet Muslims who live in the community. Refreshments will be served to public and meals will be served for police in the area at "Cop Stops".

Mix-Odyssey

× Expand Photo by Flickr user goodmami Mix it up at Mix-Odyssey

Bridges, 477 N. Fifth

Sat., March 4, 7-10 p.m.

Get your drink on and benefit Volunteer Odyssey. Then rev up your engines at Cognac, Cars, & Cigars at Memphis Pink Palace Museum. And don't forget sweets for the sweet at Sweets, Treats, and Chocolate at The Fitz. Eat, drink, and drive safely.

Opening reception for "Beauty in a War Torn World”

× Expand Photo by Department of the Interior photographer Tom Parker Beauty in a War Torn World Rohwer Relocation Center, McGehee, Arkansas. John Bledsoe, Jr. High School Principal, his secretary, Stella Nawa, and two school students; Agnes Yayosho and George Hanzawa.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sun., March 5, 2-4 p.m.

This exhibition of photos and artwork curated by local Southern historian and professor of history at Arkansas State University, Sarah Wilkerson Freeman from the Japanese internment camp at Rohwer, Arkansas opens Women's Month at Memphis Botanic Gardens. The Artist talk for “Unspeakable" at David Lusk gallery also honors women with paintings by Leslie Holt featuring art-historic images of strong women.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.