Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 17th-19th

Side Show

Twin show of performing and visual art at Theatre Memphis.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through April 2

I paid one dollar last year at the fair to see “the world’s largest pig.” That might have been false advertising, but ew-wee that pig was big. It was worth every cent—though not every scent. Who doesn’t like a good side show of the remarkable and odd? See our expert's review of the show to find out. Now here’s the scoop. There are a lot of great—I mean really great—theater productions going on right now. But I decided to focus on Side Show because Theatre Memphis has collaborated with Memphis College of Art and this is a two-for (much as the stars of Side Show). Assistant Professors at MCA, Jean Holmgren and Shane McDermott decided to complete this year's exhibit in their Illustration and Type and Concept and Metaphor classes to create fourteen pieces of visual art from 12 students based on this performing arts production. Let the show begin! And find other wonderful theater performances this weekend here.

Cooper-Young St. Patrick's Day Parade

Join Grizz community and Memphis Irish Society in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

Cooper-Young Historic District

Fri., March 17, 10 a.m.

Did you miss the parade last weekend in Downtown Memphis? Don’t fret. Floats, bands, motorcycles, and lots of green will parade from York to Young Avenue beginning at Memphis Made and ending at First Congregational Church on St. Patrick’s Day proper. For other fun holiday events, click here.

The Price Is Right Live

Familiar gameshow —Tunica stage show.

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, near Tunica, MS

Fri., March 17, 6 p.m.

Long before reality T.V., we had game shows to see ordinary people win extraordinary prizes. They might not have dated numerous bachelors or bachelorettes, survived on a remote island, or lived with a bunch of strangers. But they did play Plinko and spin a giant wheel to oust the competition. In the interest of nostalgia, see this interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to win. Who knows, you might just be the next contestant on The Price is Right. Come on Down!

Memphis Fine Craft Rendezvous

Maker's market shows off local work.

Crosstown Arts, 430 N. Cleveland

When: Fri., March 17, 5-8 p.m. and Sat., March 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennessee Craft Southwest Facebook page is fraught with rumors. The latest is that, “Michele Price has some new forrest platters coming to the show.” And rumor has it you might find some other fine maker’s market pieces by local artisans. See fine craft and support local artists.

Master Gardeners Spring Fling

Master gardeners help your garden grow.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Fri.-Sat., Mar. 17-18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

How does your garden grow? Chances are, with the recent cold snap, you might need some help (and new flora) from the Master Gardeners at Spring Fling. The best component of this festival-like event is that there are several other interesting festivals happening out at the Agricenter this weekend too. So that if your interest is in the plant variety but your friends and family are more interested in pop art, toys, and sneakers. Well, you’ll all be carpooling to the Agricenter for the Pop Art Fest, Toy Summit, and Sneakfest Sneaker Expo. Don’t miss this opportunity to finally make everyone happy for once.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.