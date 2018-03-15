Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 16th-18th

Blessing of the Kegs

× Expand Blessing of the Kegs, The Brass Door Fr. Auggie, Pastor of St. Peter's Church to bless kegs and revelers.

Brass Door Irish Pub, 152 Madison

Fri., March 16, 6-8 p.m.

Fortune smiles upon us as St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year. Start this celebration of all things Irish with a blessing. Fr. Auggie, Pastor of St. Peter's Church, will bless kegs and all revelers for a safe and fun St. Patrick's celebration. Enjoy live music, drinks, and food specials inside and outside The Brass Door as a warm up for the big day. On Saturday enjoy the 45th Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Celebration including a parade on Beale Street and South Main Bar Crawl afterwards, shenanigans at Overton Square, Memphis Irish Society/Cooper-Young St. Patrick's Day Parade, and toasts at local pubs about town. For a full list of celebrations, click here.

MLK50 Artwork Unveiling: "E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many, One”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Art Village Gallery MLK50 Artwork Unveiling: "E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many, One," Art Village Gallery In recognition of the tremendous legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ephraim Urevbu has created an original painting to commemorate MLK50 in partnership with the NCRM.

Art Village Gallery, 410 S. Main

Fri., March 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

This is a big year for Civil Rights recognition. As part of the MLK50 commemorations, Memphis based Nigerian-born artist Ephraim Urevbu, honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a special tribute unveiling at Art Village gallery. This reception for Urevbu's original painting, “E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One),” will celebrate with a limited number of lithographs and giclee prints for sale, signed by the artist on-site. The gallery is also donating 100 prints of the artwork to the National Civil Rights Museum. Don’t forget to RSVP.

Violet

× Expand Photo by Karissa Coady Violet, McCoy Theatre Rhodes College Take a trip with Violet on a healing journey.

McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College, 2000 N. Parkway

Starts March 16. Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., March 25, 2 p.m. Continues through March 24

Since we are in the middle of Women’s History Month, let’s take a moment to celebrate women. This musical based on The Ugliest Pilgrim by Doris Betts has a musical score by Jeanine Tesori. A student-driven collaboration between Rhodes College and The University of Memphis Violet is directed by Karissa Coady. As a young girl, Violet was struck by a wayward axe blade when her father was chopping wood, leaving her with a visible scar across her face. With enough money finally saved, she's traveling across the Deep South in 1964 towards a miracle—the healing touch of a TV evangelist who will make her beautiful. Although she may not succeed in having the scar on her face healed, Violet is able to repair those scars that are lying deeper than her skin. On the way, she meets a young, African-American soldier whose love for her reaches far past her physical imperfections.

Laser Show: The Beatles, Laser Vinyl, and Pink Flyod

× Expand Laser Show: The Beatles, Laser Vinyl, and Pink Flyod, Sharpe Planetarium Audio visual art featured in three shows at Sharpe Planetarium.

Sharpe Planetarium at Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Starts March 16. Fridays, Saturdays, 7, 8 & 9 p.m. Continues through March 24

We all know that Britain invaded Ireland in the 17th century. Well, here we go again, albeit a bit more friendly. During this weekend of Irish celebrations, don your peacoat and tweed cap and enjoy three different dazzling laser art shows for all ages and backgrounds. A fantasy tribute of music and light featuring Laser Beatles, Laser Vinyl, and Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. Hurry though, these special shows blow out of here after March 24th.

60th Anniversary: Vertigo

× Expand 60th Anniversary, Vertigo

Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 S. Mendenhall

Sun., March 18, 2 p.m.

If you think the British Invasion is over, it’s just beginning. This invasion is by one English gent, Sir Alfred Joseph Hitchcock. It’s been 60 years since this influential filmmaker made Vertigo. But don’t stop there, visit Time Warp Drive-In: Alfred Hitchcock, Master of the Thriller to see other notable Hitchcock films, Rear Window, North by Northwest, and The Birds. Thrilling indeed.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.