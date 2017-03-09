Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 10th-12th

Silky O'Sullivans St. Patrick's Day Parade

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Sharon Sipple Goat Raising Fun on Beale Celebrate St. Patrick's Day all week by raising a goat and watching Saturday's parade.

Beale Street, Downtown Memphis

Starts March 9. March 9-17

This year on Beale Street St. Patrick’s Day is St. Patrick’s Week with special holiday events including Raising of the Goat every day and the parade on Saturday. In an effort to put some perspective on the revelry, I thought I would share some surprising facts. Blue, not green, is the color originally associated with St Patrick. “St Patrick’s Blue” is used on Ireland's Presidential Standard. Green is thought to be linked with “wearing the Green,” a symbol from the 18th century of Irish independence, the green in the Irish flag, and the shamrock, a national symbol. A popular Irish toast is, “May the roof above us never fall in, and may we friends beneath it never fall out.” And folks usually administer that toast with liberal amounts of Guinness stout beer. More than 10 million glasses are enjoyed every day around the world. That figure jumps significantly on St. Patrick’s Day. If you start to feel guilty for celebrating during Lent, remember the 94th Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop started last weekend. The Waffle Shop is no less entertaining, just less beer—and more aspic. Cheerio!

Southern Women's Show

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Southern Women's Show Southern Women's Show Memphis Meet Olympic Gymnast, Laurie Hernandez, on Saturday, March 11.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Fri., March 10, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat., March 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., March 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

I had a childhood friend who used to think think that the women’s bathroom sign, “Women,” meant, “Whoa, Men.” As in, if you’re a man, don’t come in this room. Shop, be pampered, meet celebrities, and be entertained. Enjoy the festivities all weekend with family and friends—even the menfolk.

The Eighth Annual Shakespeare Gala

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Tennessee Shakespeare Company Shakespeare Gala at Germantown Performing Arts Center Meet Sierra Boggess, Broadway's Original Little Mermaid, at the 8th Annual Gala.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Fri., March 10, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a dinner buffet, entertainment, open bars, live auction, Broadway's original Ariel—Sierra Boggess, and more benefiting Tennessee Shakespeare Company. If you can't get tickets to this little shindig, consider Garrison Keillor performing at The Orpheum or Route 66 at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center. All this happens on Friday night. Drive on Route 66, swim with Ariel, or fly over Prairie (Home Companion). One way or another, you'll land an entertaining start to your weekend.

Vintage901

× Expand Vintage 901 Get a taste of 901.

Various locations. See website for more information.

Fri.-Sun., Mar. 10-12

Enjoy the tastings, tapas, salsa, soul, and jazz that brings the world to Memphis,Tennessee to celebrate wine, food, and music. A quick peek at the website tells me that the 3-day passes are sold out. That leaves room to enjoy some Big River Block Party entertainment on South Main or some fine victuals at pocketbook friendly prices during Memphis Black Restaurant Week through March 12. Cheers!

Colors Festival: Indian Holi Celebrations

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Al Ibrahim Indian Holi Celebration Colors Festival

India Cultural Center and Temple, 12005 US-64

Sat., March 11, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Granted, the first time I ever heard of the Holi Festival was from the British T.V. program, An Idiot Abroad. The grumpy star traveler, Karl Pilkington, was less than enthusiastic about being bombarded with joyful colors during the celebration. But then again, Pilkington is not happy about much in life. This joyful festival celebrates good over evil and welcomes the colors of spring, saying goodbye to the winter season. Celebrate colors during the ChalkFest at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art on Saturday and Spring Forward Festival at Ghost River Brewing on Sunday. This weekend, spring into color!

