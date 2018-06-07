Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 8th-10th

FedEx St. Jude Classic

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Qrodo Photos FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind Golf ball on tee with club

TPC at Southwind, 3325 Club at Southwind

Through June 10

The FedEx St. Jude Classic is a professional golf tournament in its 60th year as a regular event on the PGA Tour. Held annually since 1958, TPC Southwind has been its home since 1989. In 1969, entertainer Danny Thomas agreed to lend his name to the tournament in exchange for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital becoming the tournament's charity. Played annually at Colonial Country Club through 1971 and Cordova through 1988. Federal Express became the title sponsor in 1986.

In 2019, the St. Jude event will become one of the World Golf Championships and will move from June to August, replacing the current WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. The event's new name will be the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

This weekend enjoy the rich history of sportsmanship and philanthropy that is uniquely Memphis.

Literatini 2018

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Don LaVange Literatini 2018, Novel.

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Fri., June 8, 7-10 p.m.

Whether you like your martini shaken or stirred, get ready for some straight up fun for a good cause.

Take in live music, sample cocktails, and enjoy delicious food from top local bars and restaurants. 20 percent of all sales at Novel. the night of the event will benefit Literacy Mid-South to better the lives of Memphis adults struggling with low-literacy.

Le Bon Appetit 2018

× Expand Photo by Michael Donahue Le Bon Appetit, Crosstown Concourse Join Chef Kelly English and Le Bonheur Club for a charity event benefiting Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Crosstown Concourse (formerly Sears Crosstown) (map)

N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Enjoy innovative cuisine from 45 nationally and locally renowned chefs, complemented by specially crafted cocktails from resident mixologists, as well as craft beer and select wines. Great food and spirituous drink has long been a part of family, charity, and hospitable traditions in the South. You can carry on these ideals and maybe win some swag during a silent auction offering unique, one-of-a-kind experiences, and many food and entertainment items.

Wear your cocktail casual attire and mingle among family to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Outbid 7

× Expand Outbid 7, The Clark Opera Memphis Center

Clark Opera Memphis Center, 6745 Wolf River Parkway

Sat., June 9, 6:30 p.m.

Kym Clark will help you shake your groove thing on the shag carpet beneath the disco ball as DJ A.D. spins your favorite 70s tunes.

Get in a retro vibe and come dressed in your macramé vest, bell bottoms, stacks, or your fab leisure suit. If that’s not your bag, come funky fresh in your present day threads, you dig? It’s copacetic! You’ll still be stylin’ while bidding to the max, boogying to the beat, and enjoying rad surprises for the benefit of OutMemphis.

Night at the Lorraine

× Expand Photo by Flickr user eflon Night at the Lorraine, National Civil Rights Museum

National Civil Rights Museum, 450 Mulberry

Sat., June 9, 7-11 p.m.

Celebrate the vibrant history of the Lorraine Motel for the benefit of the National Civil Rights Museum as you step back in time with an evening of food, music, and fun. In its heyday, Lorraine Motel counted B.B. King, Nat King Cole, “Count” Basie, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the MG’s, Satchel Page, and Jackie Robinson among its many famous guests.

Dust off that fedora for the men and gloves and hats for the ladies. It’s time to party like its 1949.

