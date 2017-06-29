Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 30th-July 2nd

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

× Expand Photo courtesy of Playhouse on the Square Priscilla Queen of the Desert Priscilla pulls into Playhouse on the Square in full fabulousness.

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through July 9

I probably enjoyed this sparkly colorful adventure of three friends, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback in a bus named Priscilla, more than I should have. Any performance that includes both Thank God I'm a Country Boy and It’s Raining Men in the soundtrack can’t be all bad. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. They just wanna—usually in outrageous outfits.

Aircraft Carrier Guardians of the Sea

× Expand Aircraft Carrier Guardians of the Sea See carriers in the sea on the giant screen.

CTI 3D Giant Theater inside Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Through Nov. 17

Sometime in the early 70s during a family vacation my parents thought it would be fun to stop in Mobile, Alabama and visit the USS Alabama battleship. I’m quite sure that ship had never seen a disaster quite like my family. One of my younger brothers who had this uncanny way of disappearing in the blink of an eye did just that during our tour. Mother, afraid the precocious three-year-old had fallen (or jumped) into the water, alerted the staff who very effectively shut down the ship and commenced on a massive search—on ship and off. He was no ordinary child. There was an earthquake in Memphis the day he was born and he almost jumped out of the nurse’s arms when he was just hours old. It was an omen of sorts. His hyperactivity gave him this superpower. His superpower was disappearing right before your eyes. The kid was fast. I can’t remember what he was doing when he was found safe aboard the ship, but chances are he had found a screwdriver and was dismantling something that would probably lead to the ship’s demise. God has a sense of humor and he now has four little overzealous offspring of his own. I recommend he take them to this film about a carrier in the midst of a giant war simulation alongside 6,000 highly skilled sea and air personnel and stay far away from the USS Alabama.

Making Tracks on Trolley Night

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Second Line Jazz Band Make Tracks on Trolley Night Follow Memphis Second Line Jazz Band from Lyfe Kitchen to Webster kicking off summer's South Main Trolley Night.

South Main Historic Arts District, Downtown

Fri., June 30, 6–9 p.m.

Downtown's South Main Historic Arts District, long known for its monthly last-Friday Trolley Night street festival, salutes summer 2017 with a ramped-up night of entertainment and activities on the street. “We'll have an amplified vibe," says SMA President Don Williams. Adding new whistle-stops to the tried-and-true routes of traditional Trolley Night, the evening will 'pop' with more music, art, businesses welcoming attendees into their store, and incredible entertainment. The evening begins with Memphis Second Line Jazz Band leading a Second Line parade from LYFE Kitchen to Webster. Sounds jazzed up to me.

An Evening with Wu Fei

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Arts An Evening with Wu Fei Wu Fei discusses her ancient Chinese instrument and her music.

Crosstown Arts, 430 N. Cleveland

Fri., June 30, 8 p.m.

Sometime during the longest running Chinese dynasty, Zhou dynasty (1046–256 BC), a very clever person discovered that the Firmiana simplex, commonly known as the Chinese parasol tree, had superior sonic properties. This person hollowed out a cavity from the wood, added 16 strings and movable bridges to create the Chinese zither or guzheng instrument that Wu Fei plays today. And by today, I mean at Crosstown arts—this Friday—where the artist will perform and share stories discussing the history of her ancient Chinese instrument. Learn more about the artist and her journey to Memphis here.

Star-Spangled Celebration

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby Farms Star Spangled Celebration at Shelby Farms America celebrates birthday with a bang.

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Sat., July 1, 12-10 p.m.

Celebrate America’s birthday and benefit Shelby Farms Park Conservancy with a fun-filled day of music, food, and laser light spectacular at Hyde Lake. While this celebration at Shelby Farms will certainly be spectacular, it is by no means the only spirited spree celebrating 241 years of America. Check our calendar for more holiday events near you including tours, music, and food fetes.

