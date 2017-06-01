Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 2nd-4th

Memphis Italian Festival

2017 Italian Festival Luigi invites Memphis to be Italian this weekend. Capeesh?

Marquette Park, Park Ave. and Mt. Moriah

Thur.-Sat., June 1-3

Italians like Gina Lollobrigida, Sophia Loren, Frank Sinatra, and Robert De Niro didn’t just happen to be good-looking by chance. They had the same strict beauty regiment. The secret is lots of spaghetti and meaty sauce followed by bocce ball, the Luigi 5K, and dancing to some of the best music Memphis has to offer. Well, those beauties had bocce ball. The rest are just a few of the additional ways Luigi has implemented for all the Italians in Memphis to look svelte in their Dolce & Gabbana after copious amounts of carbs and protein. This weekend, everyone is Italian. Show your red, white, and green in Marquette Park benefiting Holy Rosary Parish School. De Niro also has "an offer you can't refuse" at Malco Paradiso this Sunday, the 40th anniversary celebration for The Godfather. The favor of your presence is requested.

The Memphis Potters’ Guild Annual Spring Show & Sale

Potters' Guild Show & Sale Guild members get fired up for Show & Sale finishing touches.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Fri., June 2, 5-8 p.m., Sat., June 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., June 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore made the potter’s wheel a place for romance in the 1990 film Ghost. Hiding in dark corners of any given home are dusty misshapen baked clay attempts at romance. This weekend you have a chance to meet artists who romanced the potter’s wheel in a true labor of love with much better results. Uniquely handcrafted work representing the highest standards of the art in porcelain, stoneware, earthenware, raku, and other ceramic techniques will have you falling in love all over again for a glaze of glory. Take a break from the Show & Sale to visit Paper & Clay + Question the Answer Studio. It’s a two-day grand opening of two art mediums in one studio featuring food, drinks, and prizes. See where work is made and shop goods.

Explore Memphis 2017 Kick-off Party

Explore Memphis Kick-off Party Library cardholders can celebrate a summer of learning, reading, and building a better world through exploration.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Fri., June 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Joel Jassu, AIA Memphis Jack R. Tucker Jr., FAIA Memorial Grant recipient, exhibits "Viaggio: An Architectural Journey through Culture and Time” at Benjamin Hooks Library. Though the art will be available for viewing on Friday during Explore Memphis Kick-off, the official opening is on Saturday featuring a lecture. Chances are Jassu's career started from exploring the world around him, which is exactly what the Memphis Public Library invites you to do. Music, games, crafts, talks, and story-times will usher in a summer of adventure. Explore Memphis partner Woodruff-Fontaine House will also have an exhibition opening for "Wedding Belles” wedding gown collection to further explore on Sunday. Tour the mansion, enjoy refreshments, and view blushing brides, many with a unique story from right here in Tennessee. Kids of all ages and adults are invited to open doors to these events and more with a Memphis Public Library card.

A Day of Merrymaking

Merrymaking Make merry on Saturday with lots of fun events.

Overton Park, off Poplar

Sat., June 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Merrymaking will be easy this weekend in Overton Park with music, food trucks, local vendors, arts and crafts, and water activities to help you beat the heat. A beer garden will be serving brews courtesy of Memphis Made. Hollywood Feed will be on hand with fun for the dogs to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Overton Bark. It all benefits Overton Park Conservancy. According to meteorologists, Saturday rains won’t come till the p.m. This might be a great time to celebrate National Trails Day, enjoy the Highpoint Art Fair, commune at the Wear Orange Community Picnic, catch some fun at Youth Fishing Rodeo, or play dodgeball at Grind City Getdown.

2017 Trashion Show

2017 Trashion Get a little trashy with Memphis City Beautiful.

ER2 Electronic Responsible Recyclers, 670 South Fourth

Sun., June 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

“Get all that garbage out of sight Or you don't go out Friday night Yakety yak (Don't talk back)”

The Coasters may have wanted the trash out in 1958 when the song Yakkity Yak spent seven weeks as #1 on the R&B charts and a week as number one on the Top 100 pop list. Guess what? It’s 2017 and Memphis City Beautiful doesn’t want that trash out. They want it on—on you! Euro trash move over. We have the high-fashion world of Memphis trash where more than 40 Memphis-based artists went dumpster diving and curb shopping to create original fashion pieces including jewelry and accessories, ready-to-wear ensembles, and formal gowns. Ron Childers and Memphis fashion icon Babbie Lovett will emcee. The event features special performances, food, wine, and a silent auction. Trash talk all you want this Sunday to keep Memphis City Beautiful.

