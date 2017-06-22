Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 23rd-25th

Love Letters

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Jae Love Letters performed at Halloran Centre Mary Morris and Pat Halloran perform to benefit Church Health's Creative Movement Studio at Crosstown.

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Fri.-Sat., June 23-24, 8 p.m.

For one weekend only you can send love to Church Health's Creative Movement Studio at Crosstown in honor of Mary Morris, whose commitment to the organization's mission of providing quality healthcare to working uninsured people has spanned three decades. Mary Morris and Pat Halloran perform the characters of rebellious Melissa Gardner and straight-as-an-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III through letters and notes that span 50 years—from their childhood meeting, summer vacations, college, and well into adulthood. The pair spends their lifetimes sharing their hopes, dreams, ambitions, disappointments, as well as their victories and defeats.

Wine for Rhinos

× Expand Delta Blues Winery. Wine for Rhinos Taste, tour, eat, and bid for rhino conservation.

Delta Blues Winery, 6585 Stewart

Sat., June 24, 7-10 p.m.

It’s hard to toot your own horn when someone steals it. Rhinos are in danger of extinction because of their prized horns stolen by poachers. Indigenous to Africa and Asia, the latest statistics tell us that there are less than 100 Javan Rhinos in existence today, putting them on the critically endangered list. Help earth’s unicorns survive. Become a wino for rhinos and enjoy a night of wine tastings, a tour of the winery, great food, and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards rhino conservation. Each participant receives a rhino wine charm with registration.

Laughs for LeBonheur

× Expand Laughs for LeBonheur

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, near Tunica, MS

Sat., June 24, 6:45 p.m.

Hosts, actor/comedian Gary Owen and Memphis' own Thaddeus Young of the NBA, know that laughter is the best medicine. That’s why their mission is to use laughter to help the people at Le Bonheur assist the needs of sick children from all over the world. Laugh a lot with comedians and local celebrities while helping others heal. These folks can sure make healing a laughing matter.

Opening reception for “Transmissions"

× Expand "Transmission" opening opens Calliope

The Calliope, 456 Tennessee St

Sat., June 24, 5-8 p.m.

Chances are you have heard of South Main developers Terry and Phil Woodard. Chances are you might have noticed their home, a modern masterpiece, sitting atop South Main’s bluff comprised of masonry, glass, wood, and metal. Somewhere around 2008, the Woodards turned their eye toward the dilapidated Calliope building that sat across from their home on Tennessee Street. The renovations were massive, transforming the old building just enough to keep it’s historic feel while adding just the right amount of modern touches. I remember Phil saying once, “I have to look at it, I might as well like it.” It’s no surprise that after nearly ten years of use as office and event space, Calliope is properly an art gallery. Terry, an artist herself, is motivated by the concept of artists supporting other artists. It’s appropriate that Amy Hutcheson’s new works, “Transmissions,” opens Calliope Art Gallery. Hutcheson’s newest work is all about transmissions—what we put out and what we get back. She says her work is just as much about what she leaves in as she leaves out. It seems a lot like karma. Good karma, for all involved—including South Main.

Ride For Life 2017

× Expand Ride for Life Benefiting Mid-South Transplant Foundation, Inc.

Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar

Sun., June 25, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

You might think riding a bicycle is healthy enough. This non-competitive, family friendly, scenic biking tour through East Memphis and Midtown takes health to a new level. Not only does this Ride for Life promote health and wellness in the family unit, it promotes a greater community awareness about Organ and Tissue Donation, and the need for Mid-Southerners to become registered Organ and Tissue Donors. So put on your bike helmet and Ride for Life!

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.