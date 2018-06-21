Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 22nd-24th

Feast on the Farm Gala

× Expand Photo courtesy of Agricenter Feast on the Farm, Agricenter Enjoy the fruits (and veggies) from local famers.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Sat., June 23, 6-11 p.m.

Country chic evening of fun featuring the area’s finest chefs, live and silent auction, entertainment, dancing, and more benefiting agricultural education programs.

Party of the Century

FedEx Event Center Shelby Farms, 415 Great View

Sat., June 23, 7-11 p.m.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding and impact on Memphis and the Mid-South at Hyde Lake at Shelby Farms Park. This party will bring together Methodist Associates and leaders, physicians, business and community partners, patients, and families to celebrate a momentous centennial anniversary. Some extra magic will be added — Magic Johnson, that is. As master of ceremonies, Johnson will oversee an elegant evening featuring live musical entertainment, gourmet food, cocktails, and special activities. Proceeds will benefit the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare mission as well as the next 100 years of care for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Artist reception and gallery talk for “Forge"

× Expand Photo courtesy of National Ornamental Metal Museum "Forge," National Ornamental Metal Museum Exhibition of work by fifteen international metal artists.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Sun., June 24, 3 p.m.

My maternal grandfather raised three families as a tool and die man for Layne and Bowler in Memphis. In the sixth grade he lost both his parents, dropped out of school, and went to work to raise his younger siblings. He married my grandmother and they had a family of their own. Finally, when tragedy struck his son’s family, three grandchildren were raised in his household. It seems to make sense that this exhibition of work by fifteen international metal artists spoke to me. Tool and die men (and these days, women too) work with metal blocks called dies into which forging impressions are machined and from which forgings are produced. All metals have three properties. Metals are shiny. Metals are good conductors of both heat and electricity. Metals can be bent without breaking. “Bent without breaking” is especially important in the world of forging. Unlike the casting (or foundry) process, forging is normally performed hot by preheating the metal to a desired temperature before it is worked. It is never melted and poured. This distinction creates an unparalleled strength when making parts for machinery. Here’s the kicker—Lane and Bowler was created because the Layne half of the duo started out as Layne Well Systems, as in water wells. Memphis is known for wonderful artesian well water. It doesn’t just bubble up all by itself. It needs a mighty pump. Necessity is the mother of invention. And so it was for Layne who realized he needed a different kind of pump than was currently available in 1882 to continue tapping this fluid industry. Parts needed to be manufactured for something that didn't exist. What to do? One solution was to create a company to create the parts. And so it happened.

Now you see that not only do I have a connection with forged work, but anyone who drinks our refreshing water has a connection to this blacksmithing.

Our very own metal expert has forged a well-informed written piece that I would be hard pressed to rival in this tiny space—or any space. Read it here. Don’t miss this opportunity, Memphis is the only stop in the U.S. for these creative and conceptual works of forged metal.

Ride For Life 2018

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mid-South Transplant Foundation, Inc Ride for Life 2018, Memorial Park Benefiting Mid-South Transplant Foundation, Inc.

Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar

Sun., June 24, 7-11 a.m.

Seven transplant recipients will lead the riders this weekend—rain or shine. John Daniel, (heart), Patrick Taylor (heart), Amber Pettis (kidney), Patrick Johnson (kidney), ARTavius Veasey (kidney), Chase Treadway (liver), and James Cruse (liver) owe their life to organ and tissue donors and now they lead the way to assist others as they lead the Ride for Life. Registration includes SAG support, breakfast by the Crepe Maker and Say Cheese, T-shirt, finisher medal, and post-ride party.

Currently there are more than 115,000 on the national waiting list for a transplant. Of that total, almost 3,000 live in the Mid-South with 87 percent of those in need of a kidney due to the high degree of diabetes and high blood pressure in our community. Here is your chance to encourage health and wellness while promoting the need for Mid-Southerners to register as Organ and Tissue Donors. Non-competitive, family friendly, scenic biking options include a 25-mile ride and one-mile kid’s fun ride.

“Hydro"

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Samara Elizabeth "Hydro" at The Hi-Tone NormlMemphis invites the public to hear from experts and get the facts.

Hi-Tone, 412-414 N. Cleveland

Sun., June 24, 7-8 p.m.

Breaking laws or altering reality are not my thing. But a recent trip to California where marijuana is legal got the better of my curiosity. I went to a pot store—words I thought would never come out of my mouth. It wasn’t that busy so that I was able to talk to the clerk for a while about the different products offered. They ranged from cookies to gummies to a pile of grass. All offered in various strengths measured in THC content. I was pretty impressed with the knowledge and range of products. I don’t know what street pot costs, but I didn’t think the prices were outrageous for a controlled substance. There are medicinal benefits. A family friend lost a grandchild to a debilitating disease. The symptoms of that disease were only alleviated with THC and CBD derived from marijuana. After losing her grandchild, the grandmother became a vocal advocate for medicinal marijuana use. However you feel about the drug, much like prohibition, the legal status doesn’t deter anyone who wants to use a substance from obtaining it. It just creates criminals, loss of taxable income, and perhaps the one thing that could make a short life more comfortable. It’s a conversation worth having with some expert knowledge. At this meeting, listen to police talk about higher potency and the dangers because it's hydroponically grown and see the difference between soil and hydroponically grown marijuana.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.