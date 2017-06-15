Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 16th-18th

Show Pops who's tops — turn up for a perfect storm of Father's Day Memphis weekend events.

The Comedy of Errors

Mainstage Theatre, U of M campus

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7-9 p.m. and Sundays, 3-5 p.m. Continues through June 18

This performance set in 1600 Greece opens with Dad (Egeon) telling a fantastical story about his twin sons (Antipholus of Ephesus and Antipholus of Syracuse) who were lost at sea during a storm. But the real storm ensues with the addition of twin servant sons also lost at sea during the same storm who find themselves (and everyone else) involved in a comedy of errors as they all converge in Ephesus at the same time without realizing it. Dan McCleary of Tennessee Shakespeare Company will give an introduction to the show. Pay attention to what McCleary says because, like all family drama, things get crazy fast. It’s worth noting his remarks on stage, lighting, and costume design or you’ll surely miss the significance as an integral part of the madcap bumbling affairs. Speaking of Shakespeare, Playhouse 51 in Millington is doing a production of Welfarewell by Cat Delaney. The performance by Janie Paris who plays a down and out Shakespearean actress, Esmerelda Quipp, is quite adorable. During intermission, homemade treats are available for  purchase. Playhouse 51 member Liz Hartley’s artwork is on display in the lobby. Hartley lost her battle with cancer last month and this performance honors her memory. Friday’s performance proceeds benefit the Millington Crisis Center.

Opening reception for “BrainStormArts"

The Caritas Village, 2509 Harvard

Fri., June 16, 6-8 p.m.

The perseverance, talent, and goodwill of this young artist, Amelia Lovel, would make any father proud. After an accident and years of therapy, Lovel is pursuing her passion and passing it on. The proceeds from this exhibition of original works consisting of collage, acrylics, and silk screens will benefit those living with traumatic brain injuries. Live music and catering provided.

Memphis Juneteenth

Robert R. Church Park, corner of Fourth and Beale

Fri.-Sun., June 16-18

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Juneteenth in Memphis. Not only can you enjoy art, wine/cheese tastings, entertainment, music, food trucks, and more during the three-day festival in Robert R. Church Park, there are special events all about town. On Friday, for instance, Robert Dodson will perform one of his last shows at Cannon Center for the Performing Arts before retiring from the Bar Kays. Click here for all the weekend festivities.

Hops For Pops

Memphis Made Brewing Company, 768 S. Cooper

Sun., June 18, 4-7 p.m.

Memphis Made Brewing has a special Father’s Day show as part of their free Community Concert series. Enjoy music by Invincible Universe and drink plenty of beer with Dad—for charity of course. A portion of beer sales go to A Step Ahead Foundation. As if you needed that reason to enjoy local craft beer.

Puppy Up and Chow Down

The Cove, 2559 Broad

Sundays, 4-8 p.m.

Here’s a treat for dog dads (and moms). During this weekly event, a dog that has been touched by cancer is highlighted. Treats for dogs provided by Hollywood Feed and human treats rotate each week. This week, dog dads can enjoy mix & match sliders served with chips, garlic cilantro aioli, and tangy tamarind sauce, butter chicken pizza, and white pizza. It all creates awareness for canine cancer and the similarities to human cancer benefiting both pets and people. Puppy up and chow down.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.  Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag.  I hope you have a great weekend.

