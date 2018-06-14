Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 15th-17th

Arsenic and Old Lace

Germantown Community Theatre, 3037 Forest Hill-Irene

Starts June 15. Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Continues through July 1

The mission of every child, from cradle to grave, is to drive parents absolutely stark raving mad. Maybe not intentionally. But still, some of us succeed. Mother went first into the abyss of madness and then something curious happened, she became an ally, whittling away at Dad’s sanity once us kids left the nest. This realization came to fruition when Mother accompanied Dad to have a curious mole on his back checked by a doctor.

Before the doctor could start the examination, Mother proffered the diagnosis, “No heroics, Doctor. If we need to put him down it’s okay.”

Maybe ad-libbed a bit. Dad recanted the story and he has been known to stretch the truth with a leaning toward the dramatic. But still, I couldn't help but think of Arsenic and Old Lace, the madcap tale of the grandmotherly Brewster sisters who feel that poisoning old men is a charitable act.

Too close to home? Also opening this weekend is Dreamgirls at Playhouse on the Square and Neuro Plastic City at TheatreWorks. Raisin is in full swing at Hattiloo Theatre, as well as Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf: A Parody at Circuit Playhouse and the dazzling 42nd Street at Theatre Memphis. Closing this weekend is Desoto Family Theatre's Godspell at Landers center and Desdemona, A Play About a Handkerchief at TheatreSouth. And for one night only King and the 13 Hundreds at Cannon Center for the Performing Arts. Joe Biden's American Promise Tour is making a pitstop at The Orpheum for those who prefer a political performance.

Wine Down for BizTown

Junior Achievement, 307 Madison

Fri., June 15, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South's Young Professionals Board host Wine Down for BizTown featuring blind wine tasting, silent auction, food, music, prizes, and giveaways.

Teams of one, two, or three individuals bring three of the same bottles of wine. Two of those three bottles will be blind tasted and voted on by you and others throughout the night. The remaining bottle will be set aside for the winning wine owner's grand hall. Avoid sour grapes and get your team registered now.

Crop Hop 5K

Memphis Farmers Market, Pavilion of Central Station, S. Front & G.E. Patterson Ave

Fri., June 15, 5:30 p.m.

Run, walk, or just register for the after party. No matter the level of participation, a harvest of goodwill is sure to grow. Hop through the crop to benefit Memphis Farmers Market and local farmers.

Opening reception for "The Best Of The Best”

ANF Architects, 1500 Union

Fri., June 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Not everyone gets a trophy in this Memphis Camera Club competition. This exhibition is the best of the best. Better told in pictures, see the best photos and meet the artists behind the the lens at this opening reception.

Bike to Brunch with Dad

Revolutions Community Bicycle Shop, 1000 S. Cooper (inside First Congregational Church)

Sun., June 17, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Dads, because you’re wheelie special, Revolutions Community Bicycle Shop is hosting a ride in honor of Father's Day. Bring your dad or a friend's dad. Dads, bring the kids. Then ride to Sunrise Memphis. Can’t make it to breakfast? Well then, make Dad Day special with a cool treat. TCBY is offering free froyo to dads all day. Railgarten will have Dadstock! featuring 40 Watt Moon, Short In the Sleeve, and other bands. Dadheads welcome.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.