Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 7th-9th

The Interesting and Influential 100 Magazine Launch Party

Photo courtesy of The Interesting and Influential 100 The ii100 Launch Party See who is most interesting and influential in Memphis.

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Fri., July 7, 6-10 p.m.

The Interesting and Influential 100 (The ii 100) is a yearly digital publication that highlights and recognizes fascinating and prominent Memphians. The character of our city is shaped by people who add value and bring substance to our communities. These people are trailblazers, activists, leaders, artists, mothers, fathers, business people, clergy, young adults, advocates, and unsung heroes that help make Memphis the diverse community it is. They are innovative and forward-thinkers who contribute with fortitude and are known simply because they operate in being authentic and unapologetically original. Meet the ii 100 and support local non-profit organizations benefiting from the proceeds.

Anime Blues Con 7

Anime Blues Con 7 featuring Kazha Cosplay, music, and a formal ball are just a few of the the highlights this weekend at Cannon Center.

Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main

Fri.-Sun., July 7-9, 9 a.m.

"You know who were really awesome? Ninja, that’s who."

The above quote was taken straight from the first event at Anime Blues Con 7, "The True History of the Ninja." Any event that begins with Ninjas just has to be pretty awesome. Let’s put the Ninjas aside for the moment. This three-day festival has something for everyone—from a formal ball and yoga to panels on sewing, figure collecting, and DJing. Entertainment includes burlesque and music by the Japanese band, Kazha. If you haven’t seen something that interests you yet, check out the schedule of events, you obviously haven’t discovered “Hot Dads of Amine,” Twerking 102, puppets, and “Beach City Celebration, Explosion, Extravaganza” yet.

STIR!

Photo by Carla McDonald Project: Motion Stir! Project: Motion Stirs! up 30th Birthday Party.

Jay Etkin Gallery, 942 Cooper

July 8-9, 7 p.m.

Project motion has been cooking up modern dance for 30 years. Join choreographers Louisa Koeppel, Emily Hefley, Wayne M. Smith, and Courtney Oliver in kicking off the 30th anniversary season with a one of a kind performance party featuring cocktails, new and classic works, and probably a slice of birthday cake. The backdrop for all the festivities will be "Side by Side,” the current exhibition at Jay Etkin Gallery of African Tribal and Peruvian Folk art.

Artist reception for "Becky Zee's 366 Days”

Photo courtesy of WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One WKNO Gallery, works by Becky Ziemer Whimsy works in exhibition, "Becky Zee's 366 Days."

WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms

Sun., July 9, 2-4 p.m.

“And every day, a bit of whimsy."

That was what Rebecca Ziemer anticipated on the first day of the leap year, 2016: a daily, short burst of creativity that resulted in a small, clay creature which would make the viewer smile. The outcome, however, was more of a punishing slog toward a finish line to which the distance seemed to increase rather than diminish; but, finish she did and 366 critters later Rebecca has found herself rewarded with a huge social media following, offering many more smiles than the she ever imagined.

Time Warp Drive-In

Killer Beauties at Time Warp Drive-In These ladies are armed and dangerous at Malco's Summer Twin Drive-In.

Malco Summer 4 Drive-In, 5310 Summer

Sat., July 8, movies start at dusk

"It was a man’s world. Then Eve arrived."—Richard Armour, American Poet

My sister-in-law and five friends decided to drive to Cleveland, Ohio to see the U2 concert last weekend. So off they go in a fancy new SUV with all the bells and whistles. My sister-in-law is married to a man who loves gadgets. Old. New. Anything that blinks, buzzes, or whirls. He gives her his GPS to use on the trip. When the GPS is plopped proudly on the dashboard however, new vehicle owner is appalled, “Get that dinosaur OFF my fancy new dash board.” She floors it, forgetting to turn on any GPS. Someone had looked at a map before they left and knew the highways to take. New vehicle owner has two speeds. Go and go faster. Ten hours later in Columbus—Indiana (yes, they got lost)—the six ladies find themselves on the side of the road as a result of a fender bender. In the midst of a thunderstorm, smoke billowing from air bag deployment, the six ladies were convinced the smoke was an indicator of an imminent explosion. They run for their lives. In an act of heroism, they are not only saving themselves but pulling out folks in nearby vehicles. Every one of them, drenched and looking like Marilyn Manson pulled from the bottom of Lake Erie, are informed when the officers arrive that not only is nothing going to explode, but traffic is backed up for six miles. This could have all have been avoided before leaving Memphis when an officer stopped them for driving too fast. I’m sure the officer thought, how much damage could six East Memphis housewives cause? They were sent off with a warning. Meanwhile in Indiana, since all six couldn’t fit in the police vehicle, an Uber was called to pick them up at a highway mile-marker. But it all worked out and they made it to an airport, rented the last mini van available, made it to the hotel in Cleveland, and eventually the concert where a good time was had by all. But make no mistake. If you see six East Memphis housewives trotting along in cute heals with big hair, mini dresses, and matching handbags—steer clear. They are dangerous. So are the ladies in the films chosen for your amusement this weekend at Time Warp Drive-In. The theme is “Killer Beauty: Women in Arms” featuring Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2, Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill, and Teenage Gang Debs.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.