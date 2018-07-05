Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 6th-8th

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington

× Expand Mr. Smith Goes To Washington, Orpheum Theatre Film Series

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Fri., July 6, 6 p.m.

A friend invited me to her neighborhood’s Fourth of July festivities. The Joffre and Buntyn neighborhoods pooled their resources and had a humdinger of a parade with the cutest kids and dogs dressed for the costume contest. Whiskey, a rather strapping young retriever of some sort, dressed as Uncle Sam took home the Hollywood Feed grand prize gifts. All the dogs won, truth be told, as kids ran around spilling their hot dogs only to be gobbled up by hot dogs. The parade was led by the Second Line Jazz Band drumming up some excitement and a Memphis Fire Department truck ready to cool things down at the finish line where hotdogs, chips, watermelon, cold drinks, and pot luck fare awaited.

It was pretty hot outside Wednesday, so I thought I’d give this week’s Five Things an indoor theme during the sweltering temperatures of July in Memphis. Why not visit Washington with Mr. Smith in the coolness of The Orpheum Theatre during their film series?

Opening reception for "The Memphis I Love”

× Expand Photo courtesy of WKNO Gallery "The Memphis I Love," Adarryll Jackson, Sr. WKNO Gallery teams up with Jackson for the love of Memphis.

WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms

Sun., July 8, 4-6 p.m.

Who loves Memphis? Adarryll Jackson, Sr. does. Come see Memphis themed photography and fall in love with Memphis all over again.

In fact, cool galleries with hot art happenings are plentiful this weekend. The Dixon Gallery and Gardens has a new exhibit that starts on Sunday, "In the Garden." Jay Etkin Gallery has some new arrivals in the form of watercolors on paper from David Hall. A new kid on the block, Art, Body, Soul Studio will have an Artist Talk with Mary Pera this weekend. And the accomplished L. Ross Gallery will exhibit work by four regional artists during the Opening reception for “Abstraction.” Don't forget the Woman's Exchange has their Annual Art Open House through August 24. Check out our calendar for all art events this weekend.

Elmwood Driving History Tour

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery Elmwood Driving History Tour

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Want to get outside but still have air conditioning? Try Elmwood’s Driving History Tour from the comfort of your car. Options include purchasing a paper map, audio CD, or phone download. Then visit over 60 stops throughout Elmwood and unlock 166 years of history. This is a great option for a stay-cation. Bring a picnic, take the tour, and make it a fun family day.

Guilt Free Ride Along Series

× Expand Photo courtesy of Guilt Free Pastries‎ Guilt Free Ride, Memphis Farmers Market Healthy pastries and a bike ride will keep you guilt free on the second and fourth Sunday through September.

Memphis Farmers Market, Pavilion of Central Station, S. Front & G.E. Patterson Ave

Second Sunday of every month, 8:30-10 a.m. and Fourth Sunday of every month, 8:30-10 a.m. Continues through Sept. 23

While this is not an indoor air conditioned event, organizers have thankfully put it square in the morning hours when it’s a bit cooler. The great thing about this ride is that it meets at Memphis Farmer Market Pavilion where there is a Bike Share station nearby. Not having a bike or not having a bike in cycling shape is no excuse Now that we have that out of the way, venture through downtown Memphis and beyond for a fun bike ride. This is not race, but rather a fun time embracing the Guilt Free Lifestyle through fitness that's suitable for all ages.

Phantom of the Universe

× Expand Picasa Phantom of the Universe, Sharpe Plenetarium Black holes, colliding particles, and big bangs open a new universe for show viewers.

Sharpe Planetarium, Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Anyone have a little Big Bang Theory Sheldon out there? This is for you. One might think Phantom of the Universe is a Super Hero. Close but no ba-gamma. The super hero in this planetarium full-dome feature is Fritz Zwicky, the scientist who coined the term "dark matter." It describes the astral choreography witnessed by Vera Rubin in the Andromeda galaxy and then plummets deep underground to see the most sensitive dark matter detector on Earth, housed in a former gold mine.

From there, it journeys across space and time to the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, speeding alongside particles before they collide in visually stunning explosions of light and sound, while learning how scientists around the world are collaborating to track down the constituents of dark matter.

Best of all, before and after the show, explore some of the other Endless Summer Adventures at The Pink Palace. Your little Sheldon with thank you.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.