Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 28th-30th

Opening reception for "Seeing Things My Way”

× Expand "Seeing Things My Way" by Bob Pierce Exhibition of photographs on metal and canvas.

Eclectic Eye, 242 S. Cooper

Fri., July 28, 6-8 p.m.

Photographer Bob Pierce wants you to experience how he sees the world around him. Through photographs of Memphis landmarks and landscapes on metal and canvas, he hopes you will see things his way.

Booksigning by John M. Kovach

× Expand John M. Kovach Booksigning Author discusses and signs book featuring images of women playing baseball from 1866 to present..

South Main Book Juggler, 548 S. Main

Fri., July 28, 6-9 p.m.

I think we’ve discussed my dad a time a two. He’s a bit on the silly side and loves a good joke. Often, he looks for things to jabber on about. Dad got his hands on a “Word A Day” calendar one year. Every single day he’d say something like, “You want $5 to go to the movies? Well, that is quite a mendicancy.” Eyeroll. So imagine how excited I am that John M. Kovach has a book out with over 160 images of girls and women playing baseball from 1866 to the present. A book of images. Thank you Mr. Kovach, I’d love to hear about your book, Women's Baseball. Can you sign one for my dad?

Family Science Night: Astronomy

× Expand Family Fun with Astronomy at the Pink Palace

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Fri., July 28, 6-9:30 p.m.

Kids are out of school? It’s hot and there’s nothing to do? Pink Palace has you covered with indoor and outdoor activities, scavenger hunt, observing with Memphis Astronomical Society, Planetarium shows, and world's larges working eclipse glasses.

AIA Memphis Design Auction

× Expand Photo courtesy of AIA Memphis AIA Design Auction at Visible Music College Original works by iconic designers auctioned to benefit AIA Memphis.

Visible Music College, 200 Madison

Sat., July 29, 7-10 p.m.

The Memphis chapter of the American Institute of Architecture was established in 1953. For over 60 years, this fine institution has worked with architects and allied professionals to create a better future by design. Bringing home an original work from an iconic designer at this auction will not only further standards for education, ethics, and service to the community in this noble profession, perhaps it will bring excitement into your immediate space as well.

Dance Party for Brain Health

× Expand Dance Party for Brain Health National Dance Day celebration benefiting Alzheimer’s research.

St. Paul UMC Church, 2949 Davies Plantation

Sun., July 30, 1-4 p.m.

Glenda Torvik of Collierville learned her daughter was worried about getting Alzheimer’s because it runs in the family. Her advice was, “Stressing over it was not the way to handle it. Look for ways to combat it.” The Mayo Clinic advocates an active lifestyle along with plenty of sleep and a balanced diet among other lifestyle choices. Torvik is involved in the local dance scene. National Dance Day this weekend provided the perfect reason to advocate an active lifestyle and benefit Alzheimer’s research. This donations-only dance will also feature a silent auction. And the good news is that this group of dancers don’t care if you can dance, they’re hoofing to benefit Alzheimer’s research. And you can too.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.