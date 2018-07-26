Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 27th-29th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Arts "Art of the South" and "Tunnel Vision" Two artist receptions at Crosstown Concourse celebrate Southern art.

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Fri., July 27, 6-8 p.m.

I think Southern folks are creative in a way that’s quite unique. I have my own theories of why that may be. When my father told me of his childhood in the Mississippi Delta, it was littered—nay, overflowing—with imaginative ways to pass time. He jokes that they put a nickel in the parking meter and watched the time run out for entertainment. While Dad and his friends were practicing the art of patience, Frances Berry and Jenny Fine were busy conceiving a collaborative installation that explores the family photographic archive and the space of memory inviting the viewer to become a part of a colliding Southern mind-scape in “Tunnel Vision.” Then there is Numbers “Art of the South” featuring some very imaginative and interesting work by a bushel of artists. In southern speak, a bushel is a lot.

× Expand Here's the Scoop, Azizah

Scoops,106 GE Patterson

Fri., July 27, 6-8 p.m.

This month’s South Main Trolley Night is an Elvis Week Warm-up. You can also help Azizah Bashirah, up and coming local comedian, writer, and aspiring voice over actress, warm up the stage at Scoops. Enjoy dinner from a special menu of savory crépes and desserts at Scoops Parlor while being entertained by the intellectual and matter of fact humor of Bashirah.

× Expand Star Wars: The Force Awakens Enjoy a battle toward the end of summer at the peaceful CTI Theatre inside Pink Palace.

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Sat., July 28, 4 p.m.

There are a lot of great summer films showing this weekend that will transport you to great adventures. It’s just that the Pink Palace is offering a special. Adults admitted at the children’s price through the end of July. Members and free-trial members get an additional $1. Be a kid again, or at least get child’s admission again, and see one of the flicks offered at CTI. I suggest a visit to the website for a list of movies and schedules.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Zoo Le Le 's 20th Birthday Celebration, Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place

Sat., July 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Guess who’s turning 20? Le Le the panda, that's who. The Memphis Zoo is inviting you to a party at the China Exhibit to celebrate. Birthday fun is included with general admission. All Le Le wants for a birthday present is your presence.

× Expand Pretty. University of Memphis Theatre and FEMMEmphis tackle the subject of Pretty.

University of Memphis, Department of Theatre & Dance, 3745 Central

Fridays, Saturdays, 8-9:30 p.m. and Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m. Continues through July 29

FEMMEmphis, a bold group of women of all shapes, sizes, ages, and backgrounds, come together to explore the concept of beauty. From mirrors and make-up to heartache and scars. Read our expert's review here.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.