Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 21st-23rd

× Expand A Funny Thing... Harrell Performing Art Theatre via ancient Roman playwright, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Harrell Performing Arts Theatre, 440 Powell, Collierville

Fridays, Saturdays, 7 p.m. and Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Continues through July 23

The last film in which Joseph Frank “Buster” Keaton appeared was A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum released in 1966, posthumous. The film was his swansong. Despite having cancer during the filming, to the amazement of cast and crew, Keaton performed all of his own stunts. Before the film, the story was a stage musical inspired by the farces of the ancient Roman playwright Plautus. And now this is the last weekend to enjoy the bawdy story of a slave named Pseudolus and his attempts to win his freedom by helping his young master woo the girl next door at Harrell Performing Arts Theatre in Collierville. Should you need a slideshow for this performance, see what Chris Davis put together here.

Horseshoe Lake Sprint Triathlon

× Expand Photo courtesy of PR Event Management Horseshoe Lake Triathlon Swim, bike, run on the grounds of historic Snowden house on Horseshoe Lake.

Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas

Sat., July 22, 7 a.m.

This inaugural triathlon event will be held at the historic Snowden House. Built in 1919 by a founding family of Memphis, it is the oldest residence on the lake and currently a lakefront Bed & Breakfast. The sweeping lake views amid beautiful cypress trees lining the bank are an ideal setting for athletes who will enter the open-water swim portion of the competition from a concrete staircase that leads from the home to the lake. The flat race course features a shaded transition area and the post-race party with music and refreshments under the large oak trees overlooking the lake. Swim, bike, and run or just join the fun.

Of Being

× Expand Photo by Christina McKinney Of Being at Crosstown Arts Series of dance and photographic works.

Crosstown Arts, 430 N. Cleveland

Sat., July 22, 6-9 p.m.

According to Christina McKinney’s blog she began organizing this mesh of photographic works and choreographed dance with some inspirations from the world of dance photography including Lois Greenfield, Travis Magee, Jayna Photography, and Nicki Bosch. She then captured dancers in moments that wouldn’t typically be beautiful, instead the focus was on evoking a specific emotion or feeling that would capture the essence of dance. Come experience the final outcome Of Being.

Hands of Mothers Benefit Brunch featuring Cory Branan

× Expand Hand of Mothers Benefit Cory Branan comes back to give back.

Edge Arts, 600 Monroe

Sun., July 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

I’m sure Cory doesn’t remember when he played a quick set at the now defunct Cafe Francisco in the Pinch about 15 years ago. He probably doesn’t remember me walking up to him after the set and saying, “You’re gonna be big.” But he did. And I did. And I was right. But he probably already was on his way. The young man is talented. Now living in Nashville with a family of his own, he’s back in Memphis to help out Hands of Mothers create economic opportunities for vulnerable women in Rwanda. Cory just got a little bigger.

Opening reception & gallery talk for "With Love, From Brent”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Metal Museum "With Love, From Brent" Metal Museum hosts works made with love for family members by L. Brent Kington.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Sun., July 23, 12-2 p.m.

Harry Truman’s home in Independence, Missouri was quite moving for me. The letters written between Harry and his wife Bess, spanning almost 50 years, took up most of my time while touring his home. I read as many as I could before my vision blurred and time ran short. There is something very intimate and touching about reading personal letters between two people who obviously respect and care for one another. Especially when they are famous. Writing makes us human. This is the component I find most fascinating with the current exhibition at the Metal Museum by L. Brent Kington. Sure, he was a fine metalsmith and sculptor credited with re-introducing metal craft as an art form in the United States. But alongside over 200 pieces of jewelry created over the course of his life as gifts for his wife, mother, daughter, and sister-in-law are cards and letters drawn and written by Kington for his family members. Kington was born about 100 miles west of Independence, Missouri in Topeka, Kansas. Some think writing is dead, it seems those in the mid-west know that it lives on —With Love, From Brent.

