Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 20th-22nd

Crib, TheatreWorks Roman Kyle makes a shot as Rajon, star athlete accused of plagiarism.

TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe

Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through July 29

"Does it matter how we play the game? Or is what matters that we win?"—Crib Director, Jaclyn Suffel

A winner of the 2016 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting competition, characters Tracy, an African American Professor in the midst of a tenure fight, and Rajon, a star basketball player negotiating the challenges of freshman year, learn the game. When Rajon is accused of plagiarism and faced with expulsion, Coach Pari comes to his rescue, reminding Tracy that the school is run on athletic money, not on anything she hopes to achieve in the classroom.

× Expand Vegan Food & Drink Festival Taste of Memphis in the freshest form.

Cook Lake, 4249 N. Watkins

Sat., July 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

This inaugural festival will highlight regional vegan chefs, restaurants, and food enthusiasts. There will be various vegan food choices promoting diversity and healthy living. And all this will be held on beautiful Cook Lake. Get cooking on Cook.

× Expand Roundhouse Revival 3, Mid-South Coliseum Featuring music, wrestling, basketball, robots, food trucks, community groups, water slides, voters' registration, and more.

Mid-South Coliseum, 996 Early Maxwell

Sat., July 21, 2-10 p.m.

Three years after the first Roundhouse entered the ring and stopped the Coliseum Crushers, Roundhouse Revival is back for another fun day in front of the Mid-South Coliseum. Featuring music, wrestling, basketball, robots, food trucks, community groups, water slides, voters' registration, and more. Celebrate the great Mid-South Coliseum, its past, present, and (always improving) future with the rest of Memphis, Shelby County, and the region. And robots.

Yeah, I’m a little excited about the robots.

× Expand The Big Payback, FedExForum DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley v. Vivian Harris

FedExForum, 191 Beale

Sat., July 21, 7-9 p.m.

Memphis native and promoter, Lank the King is bringing championship boxing to Memphis. Six-time World Boxing Champion and future Hall of Famer DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley will face off against former WBA Jr. Welterweight Champion Vivian Harris in a 12 round rematch for the WPBF World Welterweight Title.

Also featured on the undercard is USBC Middleweight Champion Ray Arnold Hill who will be taking on Memphis’ own Eric Draper in a 10 round rematch for the USBC Middleweight Title. Fans can also expect to see fighters such as Charvis Holifield, Tony “TNT” Grano, Donald Ward, Eric Bossler, and others.

When the fights are finished, get in the After Party ring at Memphis Cook Convention Center starting at 9:30 p.m.

× Expand Blues on the Bluff, Metal Museum Celebrate three decades of music, food, and fun on the river.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum

Sat., July 21, 6 p.m.

Bring your chairs and blankets and celebrate 30 years of fun on the bluffs of the Mississippi River in a beautiful, park-like setting. Giant shady oaks, cool river breeze, smell of BBQ, fantastic music, and absolutely the best view of the Mississippi in the entire mid-south.

Lightnin' Malcolm gets the party started right, followed by blues legend and creator of the North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic, Kenny Brown and his band. The soulful sounds of Marcella & Her Lovers close out the evening.

Memphis Made Brewing will have a special Blues on the Bluff craft beer, plus BBQ from the Centra BBQ food truck. Silent Auction items of merchandise and gift certificates will be from your favorite Memphis restaurants, shops, venues, and more. Event posters, T-shirts, and other WEVL merchandise are all great ways to support your favorite station.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.