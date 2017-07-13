Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 14th-16th

Summer Showcase: Three Memphis Tenors…and a Baritone

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis Three Memphis Tenors and a Baritone Uniting the best and brightest voices for a Summer Showcase.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 23

If you’ve been in Memphis for more than 24 hours you’ll probably recognize a few faces—or voices, rather—in this Summer Showcase. Four talented gentlemen who have performed numerous roles on the Theatre Memphis stages will entertain you as they come together in a cabaret setting. With favorites from opera, operettas, and Broadway, this is an evening that will resound the best and brightest voices to bring you the perfect summer offering.

The Beauty Shop 15-year Anniversary Party

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beauty Shop Beauty Shop: A Decade and A Half Take a trip to 2002 at the Beauty Shop.

Beauty Shop, 966 S. Cooper

Fri.-Sun., July 14-16

Beauty Shop will be bringing back the 2002 menu, stepping to Second Line down Cooper on Friday, music, and more. Let’s celebrate with some other local fun stops too. Grand Opening Party for Pedaltown Bicycle Company will feature family-friendly activities, specials on Pedaltown bicycles and gear, raffle for a new bicycle, and free treats from MemPops, Broadway Pizza, and WiseAcre Brewing. Then head on down to Stock&Belle for But&Bubbles and experience a practice that blends tribal dance, primal movement, and dynamic yoga. Enjoy champagne and shopping after. We love local—old, new, and those in-between.

Bastille Day

× Expand Bastille Day at Cafe 1912 Did someone say casks of wine? From France? Oui!

Cafe 1912, 243 S. Cooper

Fri.-Sun., July 14-16,, 5 p.m.

Bastille Day is the common name given in English-speaking countries to the French National Day. In France, it is formally called la Fête nationale and commemorates the Storming of the Bastille, a turning point of the French Revolution and unity of the French people. And how should the French celebrate? With wine and food, of course. Cafe 1912 will be celebrating Bastille Day (as usual) the entire weekend with decorations and French specials along with the regular menu.

Memphis Caribbean Jerk Festival

× Expand Memphis Caribbean Jerk Festival A real jerk is irie. Eat, drink, dance—jerk style.

Tiger Lane, 335 South Hollywood

Sat., July 15, 12-10 p.m.

I really do dig jerk, especially when it benefits Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee. There will be Jerk and Caribbean foods available, an opportunity to win prizes, local Caribbean musicians, dominos and chess tournaments, and an exotic car show featuring customized cars from brands like Bentley, Mercedes Benz, Lamborghini, and more. While you are in the mood for exotic cultures, check out Chale Akwaaba, which translates as “Homie, Welcome,” at Canvas after the festival. DJ Siphne Aaye will be playing Afrobeats from West Africa, exclusive remixes from Ghana, soca, and dancehall. Come early for dance lessons by J. Mack before party. Or you can head West to the islands of Hawaii for a Luau Party at Agavos Cocina and Tequila featuring DJ Nugget with Q107.5 in the house.

Summer of Faith: Loving Our Enemy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church of the River Summer of Faith Lecture Series Dr. Bashar Shala, founding physician of Memphis Cardiovascular Center speaks about "Loving Our Enemy."

Church of the River, 292 Virginia

Sun., July 16, 11 a.m.

If you have missed your chance to hear some of the speakers during the Summer of Faith Preaching Series, you best get to Church on the River soon. There are only a few speakers left. This week Dr. Bashar Shala brings to the table his faith in science and religion regarding “Loving Our Enemy.” Reverend Beth Lefever of Neshoba Unitarian Universalist Church speaks next week and then Jim Strickland, Mayor of Memphis, closes the series on July 30th. If you are wondering what love’s got to do with it, bring your weekend to a close in a scenic pew on Sunday and listen to a few inspiring words on the subject.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.