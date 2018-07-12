Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 13th-15th

Artist reception for "We Rise: The Final Biennial”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis College of Art "We Rise: The Final Biennial," Memphis College of Art Exhibition by Memphis College of Art’s Alumni Association.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Fri., July 13, 6-9 p.m.

A cocktail reception, celebration, and award ceremony will celebrate the exhibit and honor the continuing impact alumni have on Memphis and around the world. Awards for best in show as well as first and second runners up will be given from an exhibit of more than 50 works juried by a panel of local creative leaders.

And while you are out and about this weekend, make your way to Arnold's BBQ & Grill, 331 Madison, for Sunday Evening Cheese and Jazz. It’s Memphis Flyer's Burger Week. Arnold and crew can hook you up with a $5.99 burger—along with other participating restaurants. Check for your favorites, here.

Ladies & Legends, Songs of Stage & Screen

× Expand Ladies & Legends, Theatre Memphis Features performers from this past year on Theatre Memphis stage to kick off new season.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 29

Theatre Memphis gave the staff and crew a break, turning the theatre over to Gary Beard. Enjoy the surprises he has in store for you at this cabaret style performance to welcome in the new season.

Sprinkler Day

× Expand Photo by Flickr user devinf Sprinkler Day, Memphis Botanic Garden July in Memphis too hot? Memphis Botanic Garden brings Sprinkler Day for some cool fun.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sat., July 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Summer break for a child in the South always meant spending time at Memaw’s house. Round about July, Pepaw turned on the sprinklers. Memphis Botanic Garden has a summer heat solution reminiscent of summertime spent with your Southern grandparents.

If you were a child of the 80s, come a day early on Friday to Garden and cash in on some good Karma—Karma Chameleon. Boy George and Culture Club with The B52’s will have you in The Love Shack in no time.

Sangria Sunday

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Ankit Bhageria Sangria Sunday, Metal Museum Store Browse and booze the metal museum store this Sunday.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Sun., July 15, 3-5 p.m.

Escape the summer heat and enjoy complimentary Sangria (21 & up) while browsing the Museum Store’s newest selection of handmade items. Artists from across the United States have handcrafted one-of-a-kind objects for you. Also find Metal Museum branded products and items that have been cast, forged, or fabricated by Museum metalsmiths. Making a purchase from the store supports the Metal Museum and the livelihoods of metalsmiths and jewelry makers from around the country. Drinking sangria makes shopping more fun.

Opening Lecture: "The Photographer in the Garden”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dixon Gallery and Gardens "In the Garden," Dixon Gallery and Gardens Unidentified photographer. 'Two Japanese women in flower garden', ca. 1900. Albumen silver print with applied color. George Eastman House.

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sun., July 15, 2 p.m.

On the second Saturday of each month—this weekend is that Saturday— during “In the Garden” exhibition, bring your camera and a photographer will be on hand to assist you and offer tips for improving your photography skills. This Saturday Snap special guest is Brandon Dill. Then come back on Sunday to explore the exhibition themes with Jamie M. Allen, associate curator at the George Eastman Museum, in Winegardner Auditorium. Stay for Allen to sign your book, The Photographer in the Garden chronicling over a century of the relationship between photographers and gardens.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.