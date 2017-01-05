Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 6th-8th

Other People’s Happiness

TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe

Starts Jan. 6. Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Jan. 21

The annual NewWorks@TheWorks 2017-2018 playwriting competition just opened for submissions on January 1st, accepting work through May 30th. Submissions must be an unpublished original, full-length play or musical. Other People’s Happiness just happened to win the 2015 competition. This is opening weekend for the world premier of the original play about blind devotion, failed expectations, redefining of family, and the enduring nature of love. This new work is written by Adam Seidel, a New York-based playwright, who—by his own admission—values the comedic catharsis of a good scare. The story revolves around Sara, who tells John that after 30 years of marriage she is leaving him for a much younger man. The entire family is left in chaos. Is this the cost for other people’s happiness? You be the judge.

Bike Swap 2017

Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison

Sat., Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

My first real mode of transportation was a 1971 Spyder. For those of you who may not have heard of this vehicle, it was a bicycle that sported a flower power banana seat and came with a white plastic weave basket adorned with brightly colored hot pink, lemon yellow, and neon blue plastic flowers. I used that basket to collect glass soda bottles that could be returned to a store for the nickel or dime deposit. I saved those nickels and dimes to get all the accessories for my sweet ride. First came the streamers on the handle bars. They flew back and glistened in all their colorful plastic glory when I rode really fast. Spoke adornments came next. They might just be decorative or make clicking sounds as the wheels turned. The faster I peddled, the faster the clicks, until it was one continuous sound like a purring tiger. The crowning glory was the bell or horn. I could have gotten the little ding-a-ling metal bell, but I opted for the tuba like horn with the red rubber ball that squeezed the breath out of the business end for a goose honking “owonka” sound. I wanted folks to know I was coming. I’m not sure what treasures you’ll find at this bike swap, but I hope you’ve saved your nickels and dimes. Part of the proceeds will benefit the American Diabetes Association.

Harlem Globetrotters

FedExForum, 191 Beale Street

Sat., Jan. 7, 7 p.m.

Did you know that the Globetrotters were founded in 1926, hold the world record for dunking on a 12-foot hoop, and celebrated their 90th anniversary by naming Pope Francis an Honorary Harlem Globetrotter? All I know is that my seven-year-old nephew is a super-fan and can whistle their Sweet Georgia Brown theme song. Take the kids for a slam dunk mesmerizing showcase of blazing ball handling prowess. Whoosh!

Elvis at the Movies

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Sat., Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrate Elvis’ 82nd birthday with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Terry Mike Jeffrey featuring smash hits from Elvis film favorites. A cinematic celebration of The King.

Opening reception for Artists' Link New Year Show

WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms

Sun., Jan. 8, 2-4 p.m.

Your weekend art fix begins at David Lusk Gallery on Friday with Tad Lauritzen Wright’s opening reception featuring signature single line drawings centering on Greek and Roman mythology. It ends on Sunday at WKNO Gallery with works in photography, oil, mixed media, and pottery by more than 20 Artists’ Link artists.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.