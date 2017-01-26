Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 27th-29th

The 39 Steps

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis The 39 Steps (l to r) Gabe Beutel-Gunn, Lena Wallace Black, Kinon Kiplinger and Chase Ring perform in the comedic adaptation of the Alfred Hitchcock movie The 39 Steps at Theatre Memphis.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 5

If John Cleese and Alfred Hitchcock had a baby—well—it might look something like this comedic adaptation of the 1935 movie of the same name. Read the expert’s take here.

Artist reception for "Out of Africa”

× Expand "Out of Africa: Past, Present, and Future" "What Came Out of the Mind Not the Hand," ink on Arches by Tayo Adenaike.

Art Village Gallery, 410 S. Main

Fri., Jan. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

We are just days away from Black History Month and the fine folks at Art Village Gallery are welcoming the month long tribute at this Friday’s first South Main Trolley Tour of 2017. This exhibition features work by Tayo Adenaike, Adewale Adenle, Upjohn Aghaji, Stacey Okparavero, and Adeboba Afolabi. Drop in and say “hujambo.” That’s Swahili for “hello.”

The Birds & The Seeds

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Kurt Bauschardt The Birds and the Seeds

Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince

Sat., Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Spring is nigh. Get prepared at the annual seed swap featuring fun new workshops, seminars, and demonstrations.

Soup Sunday

× Expand Photo by Flickr User Steven Depolo Soup's On!

FedExForum (map)

191 Beale Street

Can you believe that for just $20 you can sample delicious soup, bread, dessert, and other delicacies from more than 50 of the best area restaurants and caterers? And it benefits programs for the youngsters at Youth Villages. Benefit your kidneys too at Chocolate Fantasy on Saturday. There will be music, entertainment, live auction, games, and chocolate dessert, candy, cookie, ice cream, pastry, and other chocolate treat tastings benefiting the National Kidney Foundation of West Tennessee. It’s going to be a tasty weekend. Yum.

Balé Folclórico da Bahia

× Expand Photo courtesy of Germantown Performing Arts Center Balé Folclórico da Bahia Celebrate upcoming Mardi Gras with some flavors of Brazil Carnival.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Sun., Jan. 29, 7-9 p.m.

Mardi Gras, French for Fat Tuesday, is coming up soon. In Brazil, the celebration is Carnival. I did some research on this subject and it seems that carnival has a connection to the Latin word for meat or flesh—caro—which also gives us carnal, carnivore, and other meaty words. We all know that the Lenten season involves giving up meat. In the interest of brevity, Carnival is the opulent celebration of abundance before giving it all up. Which brings us to this professional folk dance company in Brazil made up of dancers, musicians, and singers who will perform a spectacular repertory based on “Bahian” folkloric dances of African origin. And usher in the season of Mardi Gras. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag.