Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 20th-22nd

Opening reception for "The Belhaven Republic (A Delta Blues), 1793-1795”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fogelman Galleries, University of Memphis Opening reception for "The Belhaven Republic (A Delta Blues), 1793-1795” Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers) presents his exhibition of ongoing colonial history of the Frenglish Empire—a fictionalized empire of his creation to directly address chattel slavery within his narrative.

Fogelman Galleries of Contemporary Art, University of Memphis, 3715 Central

Fri., Jan. 20, 5-7 p.m.

There are just so many exciting facets of this exhibition by Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers). Frohawk? Really? Genius. Really. Rashid created an entire exhibition based on a fictional account of colonial history. His works include detailed works on paper of uprisings, portraiture, and folk art. The details include present day references which point to the instability of public histories and confronts issues of race, power, and greed.

Blueprints to Freedom: an Ode to Bayard Rustin

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Hattiloo Theatre Local thespians star in production honoring civil rights activist. Courtney Robertson and Maya Robinson play Bayard Rustin and his executive secretary, Miriam, in Blueprints to Freedom: an Ode for Bayard Rustin opening this weekend.

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Starts Jan. 20. Sundays, 3 p.m., Saturdays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 12

Opening weekend for this production about civil rights activist Baynard Rustin appropriately coincides with Memphis Women's March in coordination with the National Women's March on Washington. Rustin was an organizer of the 1963 historic March on Washington, one of the largest political rallies for human rights in United States history demanding civil and economic rights for African Americans. See his story on stage and consider joining the Women’s March beginning at the Courthouse and continuing down Second Street ending with a rally at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Hoppy Hour

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Brooks Museum of Art Bunnies Intrude Hop on over to Overton Park where 5 giant illuminated bunnies by artist Amanda Parer take over the lawn.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Sat., Jan. 21, 3-7 p.m.

I had a bunny once. Bunnies are boring. The most fun I ever had with my bunny was not actually with my bunny. When Mother went to grocery store, which at the time was called Big Star, I couldn’t wait to go to the produce department and proudly state that I had a pet rabbit who would just love to nosh on unmarketable produce. It was a simpler, gentler time. I was always given a wax box of hapless outer lettuce leaves and limp carrots. I felt special. Big Star produce man got rid of trash. It was a win-win. You know when bunnies aren’t boring? When they are huge, two-story nylon sculptures lit from the inside. And this Saturday you can enjoy hot chocolate, giveaways, and music as you interact with the #BrooksMuseumBunnies. Then join Overton Park Conservancy for a guided hike of the 126-acre Old Forest State Natural Area.

UrbanArt Commission 20th Anniversary

× Expand Celebrate 20 Years with Urban Art Commission Help support community public art like the project by artist Shea Colburn who worked collectively with the middle school students of the Art Club at the Humes Preparatory Academy under the guidance of art teacher Melissa Lorenz.

Medicine Factory, 85 W. Virginia

Sat., Jan. 21, 6-9 p.m.

Just how important IS the UrbanArt Commission? Well, public art without it was quite horrific. Case in point, the “monstrosity” that resulted from the 1962 fountain erected as a tribute to the dead of World War II through the fundraising efforts of the Gold Star Mothers. I’ll let you read the whole account from our resident historian, Vance Lauderdale–here. And after perusing the whole fiasco, I think you will agree, public art needs the sturdy, guiding–and ever tasteful–hand of UrbanArt Commission. Help support great art and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and wine while doing so.

Oishii Japanese Food Tasting

× Expand Photo by Flickr user t.shigesa Celebrate Japanese Culture

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sat., Jan. 21, 12-3 p.m.

Washoku is a customary social practice expressing “respect for nature” and serving to strengthen the bonds of family and community. You can experience Japanese tradition at this food tasting steeped in history. Did you know that sake predates recorded history? During the late 19th century Japanese law allowed for sake home breweries, resulting in over 30,000 breweries throughout the country. Sake it to me–Japanese style.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.