Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 13th-15th

Hear Justice: A Just City Benefit Concert

× Expand Photo courtesy of Just City Hear Justice Benefit concert featuring Preauxx, Cameron Bethany, A Weirdo From Memphis, Kid Maestro, and some guy waving a queue card.

Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando

Fri., Jan. 13, 6-9 p.m.

Friday the 13th, y’all. It’s here. Today is the day to watch your back. Avoid ladders, black cats, and throw a pinch of spilt salt over your right shoulder. There are whole movies about the horrors of Friday the 13th. Real horrors happen every day though. Don’t hide under the covers, come out and support an organization dedicated to righting the horrors of unjust-ice. Just City was founded in 2015 by a group of activists, attorneys, and civic leaders with a mission to advance policies and programs within Shelby County and the State of Tennessee that strengthen the right to counsel and mitigate the damage caused to families and neighborhoods as a result of contact with the criminal justice system. There will be no boogeymen, just us—justice—on this Friday the 13th in the historic Clayborn Temple with just entertainment for a just cause.

Volunteer Memphis MLK Days of Service

× Expand MLK Days of Service Find a way to further the dream by volunteering.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Thu., Jan. 12, 4 p.m. and Jan. 13-16

I’m fairly certain that I don’t have to explain that Dr martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to service. Thursday, Mayor Strickland, Mayor Luttrell, and all of the initiative’s partners kickoff Four Days of Service honoring King’s legacy. You have all weekend, plus Monday, to make this world a better place in King’s honor. Volunteer Memphis has opportunities for you on their website—click here.

Opening reception for "HereToStay: Art of Resilience”

× Expand #HereToStay The Art of Resilience benefiting Community Legal Center, Latino Memphis, and Mid-South Immigration Advocates.

L Ross Gallery, 5040 Sanderlin

Fri., Jan. 13, 6-8 p.m.

Since the theme this weekend is justice and service, you might want to visit this exhibition by local artists benefiting Community Legal Center’s Immigrant Justice Program, Mid-South Immigration Advocates, and Latino Memphis’s Derechos Immigration Program. Helping is not always without reward. Wiseacre Brewing Company and Just Catering for Memphis & Bistro 33 Restaurant and Lounge will be on hand with goodies for a greater good. On Sunday, further the conversation of justice in another capacity at the opening reception for "Guns, Violence, and Justice" at the Metal Museum. There will be a panel discussion to address issues impacting our lives and explore concepts of militia consciousness.

Cardinals Caravan Stop -Cancelled due to inclement weather in St. Louis

× Expand Cardinals Caravan Stop

AutoZone Park, Third and Union

Fri., Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Perhaps you deserve a break from all your good deeds this weekend. Since our five minutes of winter seems to be over—for now—take advantage of a chance to talk baseball and meet current players, alumni, and broadcasters. There will be autographs for kids, Cardinals prize drawings, and more. Adult oriented fun (and learning) can be had at Science of Beer at Memphis Pink Palace. Now get to work on Saturday because my next suggestion is on Sunday. And it’s a beast.

"Arf...For Art”

× Expand Courtesy of Circuitous Succession Gallery Arf for Art

Circuitous Succession Gallery, 500 S. Second

Sun., Jan. 15, 2-6 p.m.

Here is your chance to get a little buddy and bring original art into your home. Both will enrich your life. You might even name your new pet King and teach him or her to be a service dog. This would be the weekend to have such a lofty goal. Just as lofty is that it gives Dogs 2nd Chance a chance to give another dog a 2nd chance. Proceeds benefit this wonderful organization. Arf.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.