Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 9th-11th

Works of Heart Annual Valentine's Day event benefiting Child Advocacy Center.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Free Preview: Fri.. Feb. 9, 5-9 p.m.

Event: Sat., Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m.

I’m sure that you realize by now that Valentine’s Day is in the middle of this upcoming week. You need to impress a Valentine. This Valentine art show and auction featuring works from over 100 leading regional artists, complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers will do the trick. If that doesn’t impress your intended, that it benefits The Memphis Child Advocacy Center should. And truly, flowers only last a week. A piece of art is a reminder that your love will last forever.

Dr Ernest C Withers Home Historical Landmark Unveiling Festivities

Dr Ernest C Withers Home Historical Landmark Unveiling Festivities "From Then 2 Now" Symposium at LeMoyne-Owen College on Friday. Unveiling of the Historical Landmark designation at the Withers home, 480 W. Brooks, on Saturday.

LeMoyne-Owen College, 807 Walker

Fri., Feb. 9, 5:30 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sometime in the early 2000s I saw Ernest Withers meandering in Downtown Memphis with camera in hand. He was an unassuming quiet solitary figure. I thought I recognized him. When I realized who he was, and the proximity of this living legend, I asked for a photo with him. He graciously acquiesced. I professed my admiration and can only recall him uttering a quiet, “Thank you.” It made quite an impression on me. Having photographed 60 years of history and documenting the African-American experience through his iconic photographs, Withers spoke not in words, but through his art. This well deserved dedication as part of the MLK50 events includes "From Then 2 Now" Symposium—sponsored by the Ernest C. Withers Historical Photographic Foundation featuring photographer Andrew Rome Withers, son of Ernest C. Withers—at LeMoyne-Owen College on Friday and the unveiling of the Historical Landmark designation at the Withers home, 480 W. Brooks, on Saturday. While you’re there, take some photographs.

Branford Marsalis

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis performs at Germantown Performing Arts Center Branford Marsalis, returns to Memphis with the IRIS Orchestra.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Sat., Feb. 10, 8-10 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 11, 2-4 p.m.

As IRIS Orchestra embarks on its 18th season, music director Michael Stern is thrilled to welcome Branford Marsalis to the stage once again.

”The pieces he'll perform with us this weekend - Alexander Glazunov's Concerto for Saxophone and Jacques Ibert's Concertino da camera - highlight the 'newness' of the saxophone's timbre and its inherent jazziness. Marsalis has worked in just about every musical genre there is, and that breadth in his performance elevates these pieces to a new level. This concert offers something that classical lovers, jazz enthusiasts, and everyone in between will enjoy.”

Connection to community both on and offstage is at the core of the IRIS mission. A stunning list of musical luminaries have made time on their schedules to join IRIS as guest artists to continue this mission. Community connections include Family Concerts with a hands-on “instrument petting zoo.” GPAC Youth Symphony Orchestra members attend IRIS dress rehearsals for free, have the opportunity to ask questions of both IRIS members and guest artists, and participate in master classes for each section of the orchestra. In a separate program, IRIS musicians and the Memphis Youth Symphony Program rehearse a piece of music side by side, giving young musicians the chance to play alongside their counterparts in a first-rate professional ensemble.

Show your love for community, music, and a Valentine in one incredible evening.

Temple Israel Presents: Comedy Legend Robert Klein

Robert Klein, Halloran Centre

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Sat., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.

Evening of laughter and music with a founding father of modern stand-up comedy benefiting Temple Israel's mission to be a force for good in the greater community.

Frederick Douglass: A Speaking Tour

Frederick Douglas: A Speaking Tour, Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center Famous freed slave, writer, orator, and abolitionist Frederick Douglass is captured in a presentation by Nathan M. Richardson who details the life of Douglass and recites excerpts from famous writings.

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, 3663 Appling

Sun., Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m.

Frederick Douglass was born 200 years ago this month in Maryland. He escaped slavery and became a national leader of the abolitionist movement in Massachusetts and New York. Through his oratory skills and incisive antislavery writings he became an active campaigner against slavery and also actively supported women's suffrage. He was like sand in the oyster of the American conscience, agitating it for pearls of freedom. This performance by Nathan M. Richardson details the life of Douglass and recites excerpts from famous writings.

