Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 10th-12th

Must Love Cats (and Dogs)!

Must Love Cats (and Dogs)!

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

Fri., Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m.

–paired with

Smooch the Pooch

Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, 935 Farm

Sat., Feb. 11, 1-6 p.m.

What do you do for that Valentine who seems to love his/her pet more than you? I say if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Take your kitten to Must Love Cats (and Dogs)! where you both can enjoy feline, canine, and Valentine’s inspired art-making activities, live performances, cash bar, and two screenings of the Internet Cat Video Festival. Don’t stop there. Present a photo of your love interest's favorite pets–you and the furry kind–professionally photographed at Smooch the Pooch benefiting Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County. You can also get that pet photo at Love A Pup Valentine Party benefiting Real Good Dog Rescue. Show your Valentine that you are still in puppy love with them.

Staxtacular

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Soulsville Foundation Staxtacular Fundraising event features, newly signed to Stax Records, Southern Avenue.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 E. McLemore

Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

–paired with

Valentine Lovers Trunk Show and Rogue Art Gallery Open House

Tads Imaginarium, 343 Madison

Fri., Feb. 10, 5-8 p.m.

Bring your cool cat or your groovy chick to the most far out annual event and kick it with host Vince Carter of the Grizzlies and Southen Avenue belting out Stax tunes. But first, we must dress the part. Right? Right on! Tad’s been up to some coolie tire art and will premier his “tired” dress ties at his Valentine Lovers Trunk Show and Rogue Art Gallery Open House. The perfect gift to tell your love that they are king of the road. Now they can dress the part and have somewhere Staxtacular to go.

Jazz & Laughter: A Valentine's Cabaret

× Expand Photo courtesy of TheatreSouth Jazz and Laughter Jenny Madden shares her favorite jazz standards and stories of life and love benefiting TheatreSouth.

TheatreSouth, Inside First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper

Sat., Feb. 11, 8-10:30 p.m.

–paired with

Concoct

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Sat., Feb. 11, 4-6:30 p.m.

While Jenny Madden concocts jazz and laughter for you, you can concoct chocolate martinis, chocolate truffles, and wooden signs to gift to your sweetie. For other sweet events try All Things Chocolate IV: An Intimate Valentine's Day Event featuring a three-course plated meal, open bar, live band, comedy, and more at National Civil Rights Museum on Sunday. Want to get an early start? On Friday, enjoy Whiskey, Wine, and Chocolates as chocolatier Phillip Ashley creates an array of designer chocolates and confections to pair with select whiskey, wines, and cocktails at Memphis Botanic Garden. You just might get some sugar in return from a grateful honey.

Memphis Open

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Kyle Memphis Open John Isner will play at Racquet Club during Memphis Open that opens with a Kid's Fun Day on Saturday.

Racquet Club of Memphis, 5111 Sanderlin

Feb. 11-19

–paired with

Hearts & Flowers

Shops of Saddle Creek, 2055 West

Through Feb. 14

If love is part of the score with your sports minded Valentine, take them to the Racquet Club for tennis, ping pong tournaments, and other activities to get your heart pumping. But not before visiting Hearts & Flowers for that heartfelt gift specially crafted by area artists. Cupid’s arrow will be perfectly served for a perfect match.

An Affair to Remember 60th Anniversary

× Expand An Affair to Remeber 60th Anniversary celebration and showing will whisk you away with a grand affair.

Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 S. Mendenhall

Sun., Feb. 12, 2 p.m. and Wed., Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

–paired with

Champagne Sunday

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Dr.

Sun., Feb. 12, 12-2 p.m.

Sixty years ago Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr fall in love and agree to meet in six months at the Empire State Building. The big screen love affair will fill you with nostalgia for the kind of timeless love that perhaps you share with your own Grant or Kerr. Many wedding anniversaries are on Valentine’s Day. Show your love that they are just as timeless. Bubbles during Champagne Sunday at the Metal Museum will be the perfect giddy gift acquisition event to show your one, true love that your glass is more than half full with your very own love affair. In fact, it’s a gas!

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.